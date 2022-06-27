Debbie Wileman Brings One Woman Show Celebrating Judy Garland's 100th Birthday To The Catalina Jazz Club

On the heels of her recent New Yor Carnegie Hall triumph, English singing sensation Debbie Wileman celebrates the 100th Birthday of the legendary Judy Garland, bringing her historic one woman musical show to Los Angeles at the Catalina Jazz Club on Tuesday evening, June 28th at 8:30pm.

Wileman has wowed U.S. audiences, recently performing concerts in Florida, Provincetown, and New York's Carnegie Hall and coincides with the release of her new album, "I'm Still Here," produced and arranged by Grammy Award winning Steve Orich ("Jersey Boys") and executive produced by Scott Stander. Wileman honors Garland's legacy, performing songs familiar to Judy's fans, as well as newer songs that Judy might have sung if she were alive in more recent years.

Wileman became an international social media singing sensation during the global pandemic as she captured worldwide attention as a Judy Garland phenomenon. As she cared for her family from the suburbs of London, Wileman watched the world turn upside down and decided to share her talents to cheer up family and friends. As she posted a new song video for 100 consecutive days to bring joy and inspiration, her small group of followers exploded exponentially into legions of fans worldwide! Her musical performances not only included Judy, but also featured Dusty Springfield, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, Shirley Bassey, Adele and Lady Gaga, to name a few! Excited Hollywood music producers and celebrities alike discovered Debbie's "star quality" and just like that, "a star was born!"

Celebrity fans include comedy legend Carol Burnett who said, "All I can say is Judy would have loved Debbie! She has captured Judy's musical essence along with her love of lyrics. This is a beautiful tribute to the late great Judy Garland!" Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz said, "I didn't realize how much I would have loved to hear Judy sing "Defying Gravity" until Debbie Wileman and Steve Orich made it possible!"

For ticket and reservations, please visit http://www.catalinajazzclub.com or call (323) 466-2210.