Debbie Kasper and Robert Dubac to Preview Solo Shows at Odyssey Theatre

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Two-time Emmy nominee, former writer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Roseanne, comedian and award-winning solo artist Debbie Kasper and writer, actor and stand-up comic Robert Dubac will each present one performance of their acclaimed solo shows at West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre under the collective title Solo Mio. Presented as a benefit for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the November 21–22 performances offer a preview of the Odyssey's upcoming month-long Solo Mio festival in February, which will include two additional solo works.

Directed by award-winning Second City alumnus Chris Barnes and featuring original music by Wyn Wilson woven throughout, Kasper's I Can't Do This By Myself is a raw, funny and deeply moving story of resilience, recovery, grief and redemption that Stage Raw calls “hilarious and unexpected.” What begins as a comic struggle to write the very show we are watching gradually reveals a much deeper story.

Ever wish Jesus would come back as a stand-up comedian? Well, your prayers have been answered. The second coming is no longer coming; it's here, and it's Dubac's Stand-Up Jesus. Yes, your lord and savior is back, but this time he's no carpenter. He's a stand-up comedian hell-bent on preaching what was created on the eighth day: a sense of humor. Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths.

I Can't Do This By Myself performs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. Stand-Up Jesus takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. All tickets are $30, plus a $3 fee for credit card purchases. A reception follows the Saturday evening performance and is included in the ticket price.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 05 Hrs 58 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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