 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Debbie Kasper and Robert Dubac to Preview Solo Shows at Odyssey Theatre

Presented as a benefit for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the November 21–22 performances offer a preview of the Odyssey's upcoming month-long Solo Mio festival.

By:
Debbie Kasper and Robert Dubac to Preview Solo Shows at Odyssey Theatre

Two-time Emmy nominee, former writer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Roseanne, comedian and award-winning solo artist Debbie Kasper and writer, actor and stand-up comic Robert Dubac will each present one performance of their acclaimed solo shows at West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre under the collective title Solo Mio. Presented as a benefit for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the November 21–22 performances offer a preview of the Odyssey's upcoming month-long Solo Mio festival in February, which will include two additional solo works.

Directed by award-winning Second City alumnus Chris Barnes and featuring original music by Wyn Wilson woven throughout, Kasper's I Can't Do This By Myself is a raw, funny and deeply moving story of resilience, recovery, grief and redemption that Stage Raw calls “hilarious and unexpected.” What begins as a comic struggle to write the very show we are watching gradually reveals a much deeper story.

Ever wish Jesus would come back as a stand-up comedian? Well, your prayers have been answered. The second coming is no longer coming; it's here, and it's Dubac's Stand-Up Jesus. Yes, your lord and savior is back, but this time he's no carpenter. He's a stand-up comedian hell-bent on preaching what was created on the eighth day: a sense of humor. Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths.

I Can't Do This By Myself performs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. Stand-Up Jesus takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. All tickets are $30, plus a $3 fee for credit card purchases. A reception follows the Saturday evening performance and is included in the ticket price.Debbie Kasper and Robert Dubac to Preview Solo Shows at Odyssey Theatre Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Odyssey Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Woof
Woof
10/3 - 11/8/2026
The Best Medicine
The Best Medicine
10/10 - 11/15/2026
Recent Articles
THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 to Open at Odyssey Theatre
THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 to Open at Odyssey Theatre
10/21/2026
Photos: THE BEST MEDICINE Receives West Coast Premiere At The Odyssey Theatre
Photos: THE BEST MEDICINE Receives West Coast Premiere At The Odyssey Theatre
10/11/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
Assassins in Los Angeles Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Wine in the Wilderness in Los Angeles Wine in the Wilderness
Geffen Playhouse (6/02-7/04)
Beck+Col, Red All Night in Los Angeles Beck+Col, Red All Night
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/30-10/30)
Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas in Los Angeles Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Better Aitken theater arts Center (12/04-12/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets