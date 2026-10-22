Debbie Kasper and Robert Dubac to Preview Solo Shows at Odyssey Theatre
Presented as a benefit for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the November 21–22 performances offer a preview of the Odyssey's upcoming month-long Solo Mio festival.
Two-time Emmy nominee, former writer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Roseanne, comedian and award-winning solo artist Debbie Kasper and writer, actor and stand-up comic Robert Dubac will each present one performance of their acclaimed solo shows at West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre under the collective title Solo Mio. Presented as a benefit for the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, the November 21–22 performances offer a preview of the Odyssey's upcoming month-long Solo Mio festival in February, which will include two additional solo works.
Directed by award-winning Second City alumnus Chris Barnes and featuring original music by Wyn Wilson woven throughout, Kasper's I Can't Do This By Myself is a raw, funny and deeply moving story of resilience, recovery, grief and redemption that Stage Raw calls “hilarious and unexpected.” What begins as a comic struggle to write the very show we are watching gradually reveals a much deeper story.
Ever wish Jesus would come back as a stand-up comedian? Well, your prayers have been answered. The second coming is no longer coming; it's here, and it's Dubac's Stand-Up Jesus. Yes, your lord and savior is back, but this time he's no carpenter. He's a stand-up comedian hell-bent on preaching what was created on the eighth day: a sense of humor. Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple, J.C.'s razor-sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths.
I Can't Do This By Myself performs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. Stand-Up Jesus takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. All tickets are $30, plus a $3 fee for credit card purchases. A reception follows the Saturday evening performance and is included in the ticket price.
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