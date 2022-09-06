Dean Grosbard Named New Associate Artistic Director of the Vagrancy

Dean Grosbard (he/him) has been named the new Associate Artistic Director of The Vagrancy.

The Vagrancy is a critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre company with chapters in Los Angeles and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Grosbard will be helming the Los Angeles chapter alongside Artistic Director and Co-Founder Caitlin Hart.

Grosbard directed Dream Inc. by Emily Brauer Rogers in The Vagrancy's BLOSSOMING: a new play reading series in 2022. His previous directing projects include The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window by Lorraine Hansberry, The Zero Hour by Madeleine George, Son of a Man and Black When I was a Boy by Cooper Bates, assistant directing Run by Roxie Perkins, and an on-going relationship with Cercle Hermaphroditos by Shualee Cook. His solo show Big Tits 69 was presented at Son of Semele's Solo Creation Fest 2019 and the Asheville Fringe Festival 2020. He received a BA in Theatre Studies from Oberlin College in 2017.

"It's a privilege to join The Vagrancy," Grosbard states. "This is a thrilling time to be a theatre artist. The pandemic has demanded we interrogate every part of the creative process, from what stories we uplift, to the audiences we serve, to the way rehearsals run. In a time where access needs have been exposed as essential, I have felt uniquely welcomed here as an artist with a disability. I am also grateful for the opportunity to use my experience to contribute to The Vagrancy's mission to center BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, and other marginalized voices. The Vagrancy emphasizes community, compassion, inclusion and adaptability at every step of creation. It's thrilling to see how ready this team is to use the adversity of the last three years to broaden the scope and impact of their art."

Artistic Director Caitlin Hart states, "We're honored to have Dean join The Vagrancy. His artistry, compassion, moxie and unique voice as a director make him a talented and inventive leader. We're delighted to join forces!"

The Vagrancy produces new plays and lesser known classical works rooted in "duende," the inspired and unspeakable risks that grip the human spirit through art.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Dean Grosbard, Associate Artistic Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Jessie Lee Mills, Director's Group Moderator; Arthur Keng, Schuyler Girion, Allison Andreas, Danielle Gonzales, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Andrew Walke, Nicky Romaniello, Creative Partners.