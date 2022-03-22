David Robertson Replaces Semyon Bychkov in LA Phil Concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Performances are March 24 & 26-27, 2022.
Program remains as previously published THURSDAY, MARCH 24, 2022, 8PM SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022, 8PM SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022, 2PM WHAT: Due to a shoulder injury, conductor Semyon Bychkov has withdrawn from conducting engagements for two weeks on medical advice and is unfortunately unable to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, March 24 & 26-27, 2022. Replacing Mr. Bychkov on the program will be conductor David Robertson, http://conductordavidrobertson.com/ The published program remains unchanged. Complete program: MAHLER Symphony No. 7 in E minor WHEN: Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8PM Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8PM Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2PM WHO: Los Angeles Philharmonic David Robertson, conductor WHERE: Walt Disney Concert Hall 111 South Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012 TICKETS: Tickets for the Walt Disney Concert Hall season are available online at laphil.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. CONTACTS Sophie Jefferies, sjefferies@laphil.org David Barber, Davidson & Choy, d.barber@dcpublicity.com; 213-718-7100 cell
