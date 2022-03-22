Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Robertson Replaces Semyon Bychkov in LA Phil Concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Performances are March 24 & 26-27, 2022.

Mar. 22, 2022  

Program remains as previously published   THURSDAY, MARCH 24, 2022, 8PM SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022, 8PM SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022, 2PM David Robertson Replaces Semyon Bychkov in LA Phil Concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall WHAT: Due to a shoulder injury, conductor Semyon Bychkov has withdrawn from conducting engagements for two weeks on medical advice and is unfortunately unable to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, March 24 & 26-27, 2022. Replacing Mr. Bychkov on the program will be conductor David Robertson, http://conductordavidrobertson.com/ The published program remains unchanged.   Complete program: MAHLER         Symphony No. 7 in E minor   WHEN: Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8PM Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8PM Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2PM   WHO: Los Angeles Philharmonic David Robertson, conductor    WHERE:          Walt Disney Concert Hall 111 South Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012   TICKETS:          Tickets for the Walt Disney Concert Hall season are available online at laphil.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. CONTACTS Sophie Jefferies, sjefferies@laphil.org David Barber, Davidson & Choy, d.barber@dcpublicity.com; 213-718-7100 cell
