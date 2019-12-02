David Broza & Friends Bring FROM HAIFA TO HAVANA To The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage is proud to announce the return of Israel's legendary singer-songwriter David Broza for the fifth consecutive year in his newest concert, From Haifa to Havana, on Sunday, December 22 at 7:30pm. Broza brings a unique Cuban twist to his hit songs through a collaboration with Trio Havana for a thrilling first night of Hanukkah celebration.

Singing in Hebrew, Spanish, English and Arabic, Israel's legendary singer-songwriter David Broza (guitar & vocals) is considered one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant performers. From his whirlwind fingerpicking to Flamenco percussion and rhythms to a signature rock and roll sound, David Broza 's charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world. Broza, who has performed worldwide since 1977, was raised in Israel, Spain and England surrounded by famous musicians like Peter Seeger, Harry Belafonte , and The Platters. His famous anthem "Yihye Tov" ("Things Will Get Better"), which promotes a message of peace, first hit the airwaves 40 years ago.

Broza has been fascinated with Cuban music since he was a teenager listening to Celia Cruz. Further explorations led him to become absolutely hooked on the Afro-Cuban sound. Introduced by flutist Itai Kriss, Broza first met Trio Havana at a private event in New York and was stunned by their versatility. By the end of the evening, they were jamming together and found a special magnetism in the sweeping rhythms. Combining the Cuban sound with Broza's Spanish guitar and songs sung in Spanish, Hebrew and English proved a rich common ground that connected them naturally.

Six months after meeting, David Broza and Trio Havana began touring the United States. The result has been pure magic - every show is a mystery, a dance and romance expressed through pulsing rhythms and sweet melodies, resulting in uplifting, energetic performances that leave audiences delighted and exhilarated.

The members of Trio Havana include: Manuel Alejandro Carro aka Mannya - Cuban-born singer-songwriter and master percussionist with a style firmly rooted in Latin Pop; Yuniel Jiminez "El Guajiro" - master tres guitar player from Santa Clara, Cuba; Jorge Bringas - renowned bassist from Havana, Cuba, who played previously with Albita Rodriguez and the late Celia Cruz.

The special guests who will join David Broza and Trio Havana on The Broad Stage in From Haifa to Havana include: Israeli flutist Itai Kriss - dubbed one of the most exciting new flutist-composers on the Cuban music scene, with an eclectic style infused with Jazz, Latin and Middle Eastern sounds; flamenco singer and flute player, Alfonso Cid from Seville, Spain; and renowned flamenco dancer and international performer Xianix Barrera. A three-piece brass section has been added this year with Daniel Rotem on saxophone, Paul Nowell on trombone, and Mike Rocha on trumpet.

The New York Times has said of David Broza , "Every performance is like his last performance in life. He plays with all his heart, with all his body.

More than singer/songwriter, David Broza is also known for his commitment and dedication to several humanitarian projects, predominantly, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Since 1977, when his hit song "Yihye Tov" first hit the airwaves, David Broza has been working to promote a message of peace. The song's lyrics roughly translated as "Things Will Be Better" struck at the heart of the issue - that people all over the world want peace. Now with a string of multi-platinum albums behind him, David Broza still strives to hone this message.

1n 2013, Broza began work on a new project - bringing together Israeli and Palestinian musicians for 8 days and nights to work side-by-side in an East Jerusalem recording studio. The thrilling result is the new documentary and companion album, "East Jerusalem West Jerusalem," a collection of thirteen songs that blends cultures, languages and styles into a powerful statement about collaboration and coexistence. The album, produced by Steve Earle , features a stirring duet with Wyclef Jean

