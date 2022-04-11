Darryl Maximilian Robinson to Appear on THE ACTOR'S CHOICE Internet Show

On Monday April 18th at 11:00 am, veteran and award-winning actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson will join long-time entertainment journalist and host Ron Brewington to discuss his most recent stage role of Mayor George Shinn in a new local revival of Meredith Willson's classic musical, The Music Man. They will also unpack the many contributions of the late, great screen legend Sir Sidney Poitier during Robinson's fourth visit to the Los Angeles-produced internet performing arts show, The Actor's Choice, which will stream live on YouTube.

The Founder, Artistic Director and Producer of both The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project, Darryl Maximilian Robinson has been involved as an actor in over 250 theatrical productions around the country during his 48 years of involvement in the performing arts. He is a classically trained actor noted for his work in revivals of the bard's plays as well as a one-man show of Shakespeare and time-travel comedy entitled 'A Bit of the Bard'.

He has been seen in over 70 musical productions in roles that range from Fagin in Lionel Bart's 'Oliver!' at northern Indiana's Enchanted Hills Playhouse of Syracuse ( for which he won the 1981 Fort Wayne News-Sentinel Reviewer's Recognition Award as Outstanding Thespian of the Season ) to Major-General Stanley in Gilbert and Sullivan's 'The Pirates of Penzance' presented in 2014 at The San Pedro Theatre Club to the dual roles of The Chairman Mr. William Cartwright and Mayor Thomas Sapsea in the 2018 Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago's revival of Rupert Holmes' Tony Award-winning Best Musical Whodunit 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' ( for which Mr. Robinson received a 2019 Broadwayworld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical or Revue -Resident Non-Equity ).

Darryl Maximilian Robinson has previously discussed his training and experiences on the stage during three prior appearances on 'The Actor's Choice' with host Ron Brewington and will take his upcoming appearance on April 18th to also discuss the challenges for actors during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.