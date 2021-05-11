Danny Elfaman Will Perform in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Event at Banc of California Stadium in October

Danny Elfman will perform as part of a live, orchestral Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas event at Banc of California Stadium on Friday, October 30.

Elfman composed the original film's music, lyrics and score and he will reprise his singing voice role as Jack Skellington.

The event will feature other original voices from the film and other special guests TBA, as well as a full orchestra and choir. It will be conducted by John Mauceri, who will perform live in sync with a screening of the film. There will also be a pre-show costume contest and trick-or-treating at the stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM Pacific, with a presale starting May 11 at 10 AM Pacific. Get tickets here.