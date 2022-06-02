Dances With Films To Present International Premiere Of LEEMTES EN LEEGHEID (A VOID)

"LEEMTES EN LEEGHEID (A VOID)", a South African dramatic short from writers Jordy Sank and Terence Makapan, will make its international premiere at the 25th Annual DANCES WITH FILMS Festival, June 9-19, 2022 at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The film is in competition for potential Oscar qualification.

The film delves into the world of Magdaleen, a recluse in her 80s, who numbs the pain of losing her husband by envisioning him beside her. After being locked away with the memory of him in her apartment, she desperately attempts to venture into the outside world and to the sea she so longs for. "Leemtes en Leegheid" took home three awards from its world premiere at the South African film festival Silwerskermfees including: Best Short Film, Best Screenplay and Audience Choice.

"Leemtes en Leegheid" is produced by Sanktuary Films in collaboration with kykNET. Sanktaury Films is a Johannesburg based production company committed to creating documentaries and narrative film content that enlightens the world. Their previous award-winning documentary, "I Am Here", told the story of 98-year old Ella Blumenthal, a feisty, spirited South African Holocaust survivor who shared her astonishing life journey and her unwavering appreciation of life. The film won multiple awards at international festivals including the Jury Award for Best South African Documentary (Oscar Qualifying).

Both films were directed by the South African director Jordy Sank who gravitates toward intimate human stories and social impact narratives. He is passionate about pushing the envelope of South African storytelling and sharing meaningful films with the world. "Within the past few years, we have all experienced tremendous loss and loneliness in many shapes and forms, which is why we believe the story of "Leemtes en Leegheid" truly connects with audiences," says Sank.

"We have seen how this story of grief and isolation has resonated so widely, and we hope it brings comfort and closure to those who watch it," says Gabriella Blumberg who produced the poignant film with Samantha Pelteret.

Tickets for the screening of "Leemtes en Leegheid" on Sunday, June 12 at 2:45 PM are available on the DANCES WITH FILMS website https://danceswithfilms.com/leemtes-en-leegheid-a-void/ at a pre-sale price of $18 prior to June 9; thereafter tickets are $20. Parking is readily available at the Hollywood & Highland complex, $3 for the first 4 hours (validated at the theater) or $18 maximum for the day.