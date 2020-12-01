Dance Gavin Dance Announces TREE CITY SESSIONS VOLUME 2

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced Sacramento's chart topping, genre defying quintet, Dance Gavin Dance for their most ambitious and unique undertaking thus far - Tree City Sessions Volume 2. The global streaming event will see the band perform a fan-voted setlist, featuring tracks that have never been performed live before, from iconic home town landmark, the Sacramento Tower Bridge. The Tree City Sessions Volume 2 set will also be released as an album via Rise Records with vinyl pre-orders being made available to fans as a ticket bundle option. Tickets and a variety of special merch bundles for this ground-breaking PPV stream event are available at special Early Bird prices now until Sunday, December 13th at 11:59pm PST from watchDanceGavinDance.com

The event will also feature a very special pre-show, hosted by SiriusXM's Caity Babs, that will guide fans on an exclusive walk down memory lane with the band around their favourite and most significant Sacramento spots from throughout Dance Gavin Dance history in association with Visit Sacramento.

Check out the event trailer below!

Speaking on the colossal undertaking of shutting down Tower Bridge and transforming it into an in-the-round concert stage complete with arena level light production, Tilian Pearson, singer of Dance Gavin Dance shares "We are poised to step up to the challenge of playing a fully fan-voted set, and it is an honor to be able to shut down traffic in the middle of the city to do it."

"Sacramento has a deep history of prominent bands that call our city home and we're excited to add Dance Gavin Dance to that list," comments Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. "You can tell by their heartfelt words, and their energetic performance, that they love their hometown as much as we do and we're proud to showcase them on the region's most notable landmark, the Tower Bridge."

In true Dance Gavin Dance fashion, fans come first with the Tree City Sessions Volume 2 event and album release. As well as standard PPV tickets, the band have curated a number of special merchandise bundles that will allow die-hards to further add to their DGD collection:

a-? Ticket with T-shirt

a-? Ticket with poster and T-Shirt

a-? Ticket with special edition stream vinyl with exclusive stream cover (pre-order)

a-? Ticket with special edition stream vinyl with exclusive stream cover (pre-order), 18" x 24" event poster and T-shirt

a-? The Ultra Bundle - T-shirt, autographed 18" x 24" lithograph poster, souvenir ticket, Afterbrew coffee, Calentamiento hot sauce, tote bag and exclusive stream vinyl variant with stream exclusive cover limited to only 500, (pre-order)

The Tree City Sessions Volume 2 PPV stream event is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents who recently entered the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view concert streams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

Dance Gavin Dance released their ninth studio album, Afterburner, earlier this year which has already clocked up 70.2 million streams since release and topped a multitude of charts on two separate occasions, once with it's digital release hitting #1 across the Current Albums, Alternative, Billboard Top Albums, Digital, Current Digital Albums, Rock, Heavy Rock and Current Independent Albums charts and #14 on the Billboard Top 200 and again when the physical version was released several months later due to the pandemic, when it hit #1 across Vinyl, Internet, Alternative, Rock, Hard Music, Independent Current Albums, #3 Top Current and Billboard Top Albums and #47 on the Billboard 200 charts.

The album was produced by the group's frequent collaborator, Kris Crummett, (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves). The album is a landmark mission statement that encompasses Dance Gavin Dance energy past, present, and future. It is a dynamic demonstration of what the quintet does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained.

Rejecting tired formulas at every step, Dance Gavin Dance merge progressive rock and post-hardcore with thick groove, brilliantly combining experimental music with hooks and a warped sense of humor. The group has amassed over 1 billion global streams, and 1 million album equivalent units sold across their catalog in the US alone. With hundreds of thousands of rabid fans engaged with Dance Gavin Dance on socials and their very own festival event, Swanfest, which sold out its inaugural edition in 2019 and is slated to return, once it is safe to do so, in 2021, it all amounts to a full force band facing a mainstream that has overlooked them for too long.

In the heady tradition of Frank Zappa and Nirvana - people who made serious art without ever seeming self-serious - Dance Gavin Dance is a band that does what they want, how they want, confident that the audience will keep up. Tree City Sessions Volume 2 is another in a long line of wildly creative, boundary pushing endeavours by one of modern music's most brilliant and unique musical forces. Don't miss out on your chance to be part of DGD history, get your tickets now.

Dance Gavin Dance are:

Tilian Pearson: Vocals

Jon Mess - Vocals

Will Swan - Guitar/Vocals

Tim Feerick - Bass

Matt Mingus - Drums

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You