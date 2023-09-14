DRUMATIX Comes to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Month

DrumatiX, the electrifying tap dance and percussion group, will bring their show, “Rhythm Delivered,” to the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 26 at 7 PM at the Hudson Theatres.

The six-member troupe will showcase their 60-minute interactive performance that blends tap dance, body percussion, drumming, and technology, all while using found items and invented instruments. “Rhythm Delivered” promises to be a creative, energetic, and engaging show that is appropriate for all ages.

“Rhythm Delivered” follows the antics of a group of friends who discover secret items in boxes and turn them into playable instruments until the last box reveals a surprise. With no shortage of plot twists and humor, the show will feature world rhythms, interactive parts that get the audience moving and grooving with the dancers, and the use of technology to create a truly immersive experience.

WHERE: The Hudson Theatres - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038

WHEN: September 26, 2023 at 7:00 pm

TICKET PRICE: $30.00

$10 discounts for senior citizens, students, and SAG/AFTRA and WGA members. Use Code senior, student, union

TICKET LINK: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263793®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hitfesthollywood.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ages 3+

Running time: 60 minutes