DRAG QUEEN OF THE YEAR Announced At The Montalban Theatre

Who is the best Drag Queen in the whole wide world? Now's your chance to find out at the first ever Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition. Millions of the best Drag performers from around the world applied, but only eight will compete, carefully chosen by a mysterious group of anonymous Drag Elders.



The contestants are (in alphabetical order) Abhora (Miami, FL); Astrud Aurelia (Phoenix, AZ); Calypso Jet (Los Angeles); Lyle (Los Angeles); Gigi Monroe (Juneau, AK); Kat Sass (Chicago, IL); Sabbyiana (Montebello, CA); and Aurora Sexton (Los Angeles).



Judged upon the criteria of Presence, Energy, Nuance, Integrity, and Stunningness, this is a pageant for everyone Drag Queens, Drag Kings, Trans Artists, Hyper Queens, Bio Queens, AFAB Queens from first-timers to established pageant powerhouses.



The celebrity guest host is Jackie Beat. The judges are (in alphabetical order) Nicole Byer, Jiggly Caliente, Landon Cider, Gia GUnn, Sharon Needles, Peppermint, and Willam.



Reserved seating starts at $20. VIP packages are available ($120) which include a post-show meet and greet with the cast, a signed poster, and two complimentary cocktails. Tickets are available online at https://www.themontalban.com/shows or via phone by calling (323) 461-6999, or in person at the Montalb n box office at 1615 North Vine Street in Hollywood, Monday through Friday, 1pm 6pm.





