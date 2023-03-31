DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13

ALASKA and WILLAM have joined forces with iconic drag bar PLAY Nashville to announce a one night only benefit drag show and livestream on April 13, 2023!

DRAG IS GOOD is a benefit drag show to raise funds and raise hell in Tennessee. As politicians and puritans continue to attack drag queens, trans folks, and the entire queer community, Alaska and Willam are headed down to the iconic PLAY Nashville for an unforgettable show.

Special guests Eureka O'Hara, Detox, Meatball, The Princess, Deception, Suzy Wong, and more; will join Alaska and Willam to entertain, fundraise, and make lots of noise.

DRAG IS GOOD aims directly at the anti-drag, anti-trans, and anti-queer legislation spreading across the country. All the proceeds from the show will be donated to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund to fight discriminatory anti-drag and anti-trans laws in court, and to local trans support organizations in Tennessee - putting money in the hands of queer and trans people who need our support more than ever.

About the event Alaska says "What's happening in Tennessee is an attack on not just Drag, but on the Trans community as well. This sort of legislation is spreading across the country rapidly and is a danger to all of us, and to the right to free speech and expression.

Willam adds "We have a platform, so we're using it. And we're Drag Queens, so we're good at raising money. And we're going to raise as much as we can to fight the bigotry."

Alaska and Willam host the smash hit Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser with Alaska and Willam and their partnership has created a drag queen led podcast network in Moguls of Media (MOM).

This incredible benefit show will be live streamed via MOMENT for people to watch, donate, and join in on the fight from home. Livestream tickets are $10 and available here: moment.co/dragisgood. In person tickets are available at nashville.playdancebar.co.