Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13

Alaska and Willam are headed down to the iconic PLAY Nashville for an unforgettable show.

Mar. 31, 2023  

DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13

ALASKA and WILLAM have joined forces with iconic drag bar PLAY Nashville to announce a one night only benefit drag show and livestream on April 13, 2023!

DRAG IS GOOD is a benefit drag show to raise funds and raise hell in Tennessee. As politicians and puritans continue to attack drag queens, trans folks, and the entire queer community, Alaska and Willam are headed down to the iconic PLAY Nashville for an unforgettable show.

Special guests Eureka O'Hara, Detox, Meatball, The Princess, Deception, Suzy Wong, and more; will join Alaska and Willam to entertain, fundraise, and make lots of noise.

DRAG IS GOOD aims directly at the anti-drag, anti-trans, and anti-queer legislation spreading across the country. All the proceeds from the show will be donated to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund to fight discriminatory anti-drag and anti-trans laws in court, and to local trans support organizations in Tennessee - putting money in the hands of queer and trans people who need our support more than ever.

About the event Alaska says "What's happening in Tennessee is an attack on not just Drag, but on the Trans community as well. This sort of legislation is spreading across the country rapidly and is a danger to all of us, and to the right to free speech and expression.

Willam adds "We have a platform, so we're using it. And we're Drag Queens, so we're good at raising money. And we're going to raise as much as we can to fight the bigotry."

Alaska and Willam host the smash hit Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser with Alaska and Willam and their partnership has created a drag queen led podcast network in Moguls of Media (MOM).

This incredible benefit show will be live streamed via MOMENT for people to watch, donate, and join in on the fight from home. Livestream tickets are $10 and available here: moment.co/dragisgood. In person tickets are available at nashville.playdancebar.co.




Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it announces Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41.
See Disneys NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April Photo
See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April
Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Newsies” (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.
Interview: David Rambos CONFESSION On His Re-Introduction of HENRY JEKYLL, M.D. Photo
Interview: David Rambo's CONFESSION On His Re-Introduction of HENRY JEKYLL, M.D.
Next up at L.A. Theatre Works, The Confession of Henry Jekyll, M.D., David Rambo’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic horror novel, “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” playing April 14th through April 16th. Anna Lyse Erikson directs Seamus Dever in the titular role. David managed to squeeze out some time between his many, many producing/ writing gigs to answer a few of my queries.
Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONE Photo
Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES
Laguna Playhouse announced, in association with Gare St. Lazare, Ireland and the Rubicon Theatre Company, Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Conor Lovett and Joe Spano starring in the rolling Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett.

More Hot Stories For You


The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts and The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents ACOUSTIC ROOSTER'S BARNYARD BOOGIE: Starring Indigo BlumeThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts and The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents ACOUSTIC ROOSTER'S BARNYARD BOOGIE: Starring Indigo Blume
March 31, 2023

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour comes to Pepperdine with Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada TheatrePaul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre
March 31, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it announces Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41.
See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in AprilSee Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April
March 31, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Newsies” (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.
Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESESJoe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES
March 30, 2023

Laguna Playhouse announced, in association with Gare St. Lazare, Ireland and the Rubicon Theatre Company, Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Conor Lovett and Joe Spano starring in the rolling Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett.
Banksy's 'Brace Yourself!' Grim Reaper Painting Given To A British Band Sold at Julien's AuctionsBanksy's 'Brace Yourself!' Grim Reaper Painting Given To A British Band Sold at Julien's Auctions
March 30, 2023

Julien's Auctions held on Wednesday, March 29th its headline making auction event “BRACE YOURSELF FOR BANKSY: MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART,” featuring over seventy original artworks from the likes of Banksy, Bob Ross, Colette Miller, Invader, Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison, Jim Carrey, David Yarrow, and more in front of a live audience at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.
share