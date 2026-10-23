DODGY to Premiere at Dynasty Typewriter Starring Felony Dodger

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Dynasty Typewriter will present the premiere of Dodgy for one performance only on Wednesday, November 18, at 7pm. The show and music are written, produced, and directed by Felony Dodger and Sob Sister (Caden Gray).

When Felony Dodger and her goonie fall on hard times they decide to rob a theatre. They successfully break into the building, but will they make it out alive and without singing? Featuring appearances by Jayden Libran (Beavis and Butt-Head/Helluva Boss), Barry Under Your Bed, and Charles Galin King. Animator is Neon, and prop designers are Nicolas Diiorio and German Díaz.

Felony Dodger is a contestant on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 7. They are a Costume Designer, puppet maker, prop maker, singer, and drag queen. They have combined all these interests to write and produce Dodgy for the theatre.

Tickets are $25. A livestream link is also available. Doors open at 6pm. No one under 18 admitted. Dynasty Typewriter is located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90057.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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