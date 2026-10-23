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DODGY to Premiere at Dynasty Typewriter Starring Felony Dodger

The show features appearances by Jayden Libran, Barry Under Your Bed, and Charles Galin King at the Los Angeles venue.

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DODGY to Premiere at Dynasty Typewriter Starring Felony Dodger

Dynasty Typewriter will present the premiere of Dodgy for one performance only on Wednesday, November 18, at 7pm. The show and music are written, produced, and directed by Felony Dodger and Sob Sister (Caden Gray).

When Felony Dodger and her goonie fall on hard times they decide to rob a theatre. They successfully break into the building, but will they make it out alive and without singing? Featuring appearances by Jayden Libran (Beavis and Butt-Head/Helluva Boss), Barry Under Your Bed, and Charles Galin King. Animator is Neon, and prop designers are Nicolas Diiorio and German Díaz.

Felony Dodger is a contestant on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 7. They are a Costume Designer, puppet maker, prop maker, singer, and drag queen. They have combined all these interests to write and produce Dodgy for the theatre.

Tickets are $25. A livestream link is also available. Doors open at 6pm. No one under 18 admitted. Dynasty Typewriter is located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90057.

DODGY to Premiere at Dynasty Typewriter Starring Felony Dodger Image

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