COMICS READING COMICS to Make Debut at Dynasty Typewriter

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comic book and stand-up comedy fans rejoice! Comics Reading Comics is coming to the world renowned Dynasty Typewriter theater on September 13th, 7:00pm. An all-star cast of stand up comedians and sketch performers will bring vintage comic books to life, word-for-word, complete with beautiful handmade props, silly costumes, and music.

After an award winning, sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, Nick Malis and Shoshanna Green, the creative team behind Comics Reading Comics, have assembled a stellar cast of comedians to perform two Batman and Superman stories from the Golden and Silver-Age that are so full of double entendres, strange sci-fi, and unintentional humor, you won't believe they ever got published. See what happens when Superman has an evil genius baby! Find out why the Joker is so scared of boners!

Audiences have called Comics Reading Comics 'a gut-busting riotous good time,' 'filled with delightful moments and unexpected surprises,' and 'the best show at Fringe!' The upcoming show at Dynasty Typewriter is sure to elicit even more rave reviews.

Our incredible cast includes stand up comedy legend Emo Philips (UHF, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) as The Joker, Anders Holm (Workaholics, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) as Batman, John Henson (Wipeout, Talk Soup, Food Network) as Superman, Blaine Capatch (Beat the Geeks, Lucha VaVoom), Kipleigh Brown (Star Trek: Enterprise), as well as viral comedy sensations Charlie James (@malecowgirl), Alex Felder (@aka_felder), and Taya Beattie (@tayabcomedy)!

The hosts and creative team behind Comics Reading Comics are the head writer/executive producer of Tosh.0, Nick Malis, and comedian/performer/artist Shoshanna Green,. Shoshanna also makes all the incredible cardboard props that are a true highlight of the show.

Sunday September 13th, 6:00pm Door, 7:00pm Show, at Dynasty Typewriter located at 2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90057. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming