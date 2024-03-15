DINNER WITH FRIENDS Begins Performances At The Zephyr Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions and Peter Allas, in association with Michael Donovan, will present the 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning play DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies.

Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee Peter Allas (The Odyssey Theatre’s God of Carnage, Off-Broadway’s Danny & The Deep Blue Sea) directs this humorous drama on its first Los Angeles equity revival since its 2000 Los Angeles premiere.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS tells the story about two married couples who have been best friends for years and their relationship with each other and time.

“I am excited to be back in Los Angeles directing Donald Margulies’ classic play DINNER WITH FRIENDS, and to produce with Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions for the third time,” said Director and Producer Peter Allas. “This play is a reflection of what all couples go through and whether they are willing to examine — or not — marriage, friendship, commitment, or even betrayal in any form, and deal with the possibility of loneliness when it is always evolving. I cannot wait to share with Los Angeles theatergoers the talent this incredible cast has.”

“It is truly a pleasure to work once again with the talented Peter Allas, especially on a script that is as well-written as this one,” shared Producer Michael Donovan. “The story is universal, and audiences will recognize the characters' struggles from their own relationships.”

DINNER WITH FRIENDS features Jack Esformes (The Odyssey Theatre’s God of Carnage, NBC’s “Chicago Med”) as Gabe, Marieh Delfino (The Odyssey Theatre’s God of Carnage, NBC’s “All About Us”) as Karen, Leith Burke (Broadway’s Judgement at Nuremberg, Emmy-nominee for Netflix’s “Eastsiders”) as Tom, and AMY MOTTA (The Ruskin Theatre’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile, FOX’s “9-1-1: Lone Star”) as Beth. Understudies include Chala Savino for Beth/Karen and Rick Segall for Gabe/Tom.

In addition to Allas, the creative team for DINNER WITH FRIENDS includes includes assistant director and production stage manager Tanya Ruth, scenic designer Brad Bentz, costume designer Mylette Nora, lighting and sound designer Matt Richter, prop designer and production assistant Chris King Wong, casting is by Michael Donovan Casting - Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and stage manager Angelica Estevez.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS was conceived by playwright Donald Margulies and commissioned by Actors Theatre of Louisville. The production premiered at the 1998 Humana Festival of New American Plays and then off-Broadway in November 1999. It was later adapted for the 2001 HBO film of the same name starring Dennis Quaid, Andie MacDowell, Greg Kinnear and Toni Collette. Margulies was a 2000 Pulitzer Prize Winner for DINNER WITH FRIENDS.

Tickets

DINNER WITH FRIENDS runs from April 4 - 28, 2024, with the opening on Friday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. Performances are held at Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles. The schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for previews; $35 - $45 for regular performances and are available online at www.OnStage411.com/Friends or by phone at (323) 965-9996.