DESPERADA Announces Monthly Residency at Florentine Gardens

With the recent isolation in our not-so-distant past, people are turning more and more to entertainment as an escape. But you can't escape DESPERADA, a brand new live show that rattles you from your daydream. Fatale Factory brings Angelenos the full cabaret experience - step into the ring of fire!

DESPERADA is a narrative-driven female-centric show that paints the Old West all new. As the first all-female Western show, with a cast of cirque artists, glorious dancers, burlesque starlets, and a variety of debaucherous outlaws performing uniquely western disciplines, the show appears to be anything but conventional.

While much of the allure of this show lies in the excess--the extreme performances, the abundance of glamour, a complex narrative told through movement--DESPERADA was a show born out of necessity, filling a void in the entertainment landscape of a city known for that very industry, but gearing it primarily towards parties. With the initial purpose of integrating a particular kind of live theater back into Los Angeles, DESPERADA has gone on to tackle many other topics of significance, taking a previously male-centric and one-dimensional piece of history and diversifying it in terms of race, gender, and challenging American-ness at its core.

While many are still hesitant to jump headfirst into the carefree indoor lives we once led, DESPERADA, with its sprawling ballroom and thoughtfully spaced cabaret-style seating, is a comfortable option, the perfect foray into normal life--that is a much more suspenseful and glamorous version of regular life which includes large fire stunts, the descent of a saddle from the sky, and Western debauchery galore, unveiling a new fempire upon the good people of Los Angeles.

October 14th, 2021 serves as both the premier of this brand new show and the kick off DESPERADA's monthly residency at Florentine Gardens.

DETAILS:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021

Florentine Gardens

5951 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Doors 8pm | Show 9pm

https://www.desperadashow.com

Tickets