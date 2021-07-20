DEFINITION ASSOCIATION Will Premiere at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Maatology Productions will stage the Los Angeles premiere of its acclaimed dark comedy/ensemble stage play, 'The DEFinition ASSOCiation' , during the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The DEFinition ASSOCiation is a dark comedy/mental horror about the lives of two neighboring couples-The sophisticated The Fitzgeralds and the street savvy The Lavingways-and their first meeting after a random incident between a cell phone and a house alarm system. Thus, causing their lives to change after secrets are revealed unbeknownst to each other. The play will start Friday, August 6 at the Thymele Arts in the Kansas Room, located at 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029. It will also be broadcast simultaneously via livestream to YOUTUBE.

The 'Definition ASSOCiation' premiered June 2021 at The Orlando Fringe Festival's first-ever Digifestival and Maatology Productions independently from the festival via Zoom to YOUTUBE.

The 'DEFinition' is written and directed by Emmy Award nominated writer /Hollywood Fringe veteran Marcus Maat Atkins, co-directed by former Los Angeles talent agent/Hollywood Fringe veteran Andrea Jacobs, and produced by Los Angeles based actor/producer Wes Hubbard . Two sets of casts will present the stage play including cast members from Los Angeles (including Hubbard) and Atlanta.

WHERE: Thymele Arts 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Friday August 6 (PREVIEW) 5pm PT/7pm CT/8pm ET @Kansas Room and LIVESTREAM

Friday August 13 4pm PT/6pm CT/7pm ET @Kansas Room and LIVESTREAM

Saturday August 14 2:30pm PT/430pm CT/5:30pm ET @California Room and LIVESTREAM

Sunday August 15 8:30pm PT/10:30pm CT/11:30pm ET @California Room and LIVESTREAM

RUNNING TIME: 1 HOUR 40 MIN.

TICKET PRICE $12 - https://maatology-productions.myshopify.com/

Admission Age: 18 and up (Adult language, mild violence and sexual situations)