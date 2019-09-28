DEATH WITH DIGNITY...COMES IN A MILKSHAKE Comes to Theatre 68

Theatre 68 is delighted to present "Death With Dignity...Comes In A Milkshake," another world premiere by Sam Henry Kass. This will be the fifth collaboration between director Ronnie Marmo and Sam Henry Kass, The show will open October 18, running through November 16, 2019, with one preview October 17 at Theatre 68.

A therapy session erupts into full blown mental anarchy, as a "Doctor's" office is suddenly commandeered by patients without appointments, insurance, homes, and an ability to survive in the real world-- Nobody, including the Therapist, has a name, let alone a game-plan to navigate life's journey, including one patient who wears a "horse head," to "stay in character" for his role in a community theater production of "Equus." The Therapist questions her own training/education, and is reminded by the various patients, that they too believe, she is slightly unprepared for this line of work.

Politics, social issues, show biz are all topics that are attacked with blasphemy and rapid fire retorts, that somehow is reminiscent of Beckett on steroids... It becomes apparent very early, that there is a thin line that separates those that inhabit the Therapist's chair, with those that sit opposite, and ultimately a lesson is taught and learned, regarding the fragility of life, and the inner battle to decide when "enough is enough."

THE TEAM

Written by Sam Henry Kass

Directed by Ronnie Marmo

Assistant Director / Stage Managed by Yasha Rayzberg

Lighting Design by Courtney Roles

THE CAST

Tamara Braun - The Doctor

Hansford Prince - Patient #1

Paul Jacek - Patient #2

Jonathan Moreno - Patient #3

Thomas F. Evans - Horse Head

General admission $25.00. Tickets on sale through: www.Theatre68.com





