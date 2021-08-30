DEAR IKE: LOST LETTERS TO A TEEN IDOL to Premiere At Dances With Films

DEAR IKE: Lost Letters to a Teen Idol, a new animated documentary feature film from filmmaker Dion Labriola will have its West Coast Premiere at Dances With Films on Sunday, September 5th at 2:30PM PST at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, CA.

In the feature-length animated documentary Dear Ike: Lost Letters to a Teen Idol, Los Angeles filmmaker Dion Labriola recounts his all-consuming childhood quest to contact his teen idol, Ike Eisenmann (of Walt Disney's 'Escape to Witch Mountain' fame).

Growing up in the industrial midwestern town of Akron, Ohio wasn't always easy for a gay teenager with artistic interests, so Dion often escaped into a world of creatures and characters that he had created for a science fiction novel that he was writing. His plans soon evolved into developing that story into an animated film, and his dream was that Ike Eisenmann would one day star in it. Dion's obsessive attempts to convey those ideas to Ike are retold through animated reenactments (created by Dion himself), as well as interviews with his childhood friends.

Several of them were actually interviewed at their teenage alma mater, Roswell Kent Junior High, in Akron, Ohio which closed its doors for the final time just days after the shoot. The story is also told through the words of the teenaged-Dion himself, from actual diary entries and letters written to Ike at the time (voiced by newcomer, Talon Bohn). Although the two teenagers never made contact, Dion fortunately held on to all of his mementos from those years, so that decades later, when the story finally reached a surprising resolution, he could bring it all to life in Dear Ike.

Featuring Ike Eisenmann, Talon Bohn, Dion Labriola, Carmella Moore, David Zuder, Andy Steinlen, Patricia Bishop, Loren Qualls, John DiMascio, Christopher Gaal Director | Producer Dion Labriola Producer Andy Steinlen Consulting Producer Sebastian Twardosz.

Dances With Films Public screening announced Sunday, September 5th at 2:30PM. Purchase tickets at https://danceswithfilms.ticketspice.com/dwf24-dear-ike-lost-letters-to-a-teen-idol.