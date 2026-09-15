DAY AFTER DAY: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF DORIS DAY to Play West Hollywood
Deborah Robin will reprise her award-winning portrayal of Doris Day for a one-night-only performance at Beaches Tropicana.
P3 Theatre Company will present Day After Day: The Life and Music of Doris Day for one night only at Beaches Tropicana in West Hollywood on Monday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Written by Tony Santamauro, the production stars Deborah Robin in her award-winning portrayal of Doris Day. Backed by a live trio, Robin moves through different periods of the Hollywood star's life and career with nearly 20 costume and wig changes.
The show features songs associated with Day including "Sentimental Journey," "Secret Love," "It's Magic," "A Guy Is a Guy," "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" and "Que Sera, Sera," while exploring both her public career and personal life.
Robin received the Orange County Theatre Guild Award for Best Performer in a Musical for her performance in P3 Theatre Company's 2020 production. A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, her musical theater credits include Mary Poppins, Annie, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Jekyll & Hyde and Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter.
Christopher Showerman will return alongside Robin. Best known for starring in Disney's George of the Jungle 2, Showerman's stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show, The Little Mermaid, The Music Man, A Christmas Carol and Marilyn!.
Santamauro, who describes himself as a "fanatical fan of Doris Day," has spent years developing the production around Day's music, career and personal story. He co-directs the production with Christy Mauro-Cohen.
The performance marks the launch of P3 Theatre Company's Cozy Cabaret series at Beaches Tropicana. The series will continue with Becoming Austin Nation: From Crack to PhD, a Drag Queen's Story in November and Home for the Holidays 2.0 in December.
Day After Day: The Life and Music of Doris Day will be presented Monday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Beaches Tropicana, 8911 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. The approximately two-hour performance is for audiences ages 21 and older and has a two-item food and beverage minimum.
Tickets range from $22.83-$28.03, including fees.
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