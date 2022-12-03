Cypress College to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Year
This production runs March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 in the Campus Theatre at Cypress College.
Cypress College Theatre Arts Department will present Disney's Beauty and the Beast next year. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an unkind prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must learn to love a bright, beautiful young lady who he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.
This production runs March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 in the Campus Theatre at Cypress College. The show is directed by Ryan Holihan and choreographed by Sonya Randall with musical direction by Bradley Hampton. The creative team includes Avery Tang (Scenic Design), Brad Bangi (Projection Design), Heather Harless (Lighting Design), Becky Ogden (Costume Design), Sam Lehotai (Prop Design), Paul Hadobas (Prosthetics) and Marci Alberti (Makeup Design). Tickets can be found at www.CypressCollegeTheatre.com.
The Cast includes Isabel Van Wye as Belle, Bradley Weaver as The Beast, Wyatt Calderon- Gaston, Gavin Prudencio as Lefou, Lukas Marvin as Lumiere, Saul Conde as Cogsworth, Angie Chavez as Babette, Bethany Folks as Mrs. Potts, Doris Dai as Chip, Capone Walker as Madame Bouche, Precious Montgomery, Carla Ongpauco, Ashley Zarate as the Silly Girls, Jack Burford as Monsieur D'arque, and Sydney Park as Enchantress.
The ensemble includes Sydney Tagarao, Chase Carroll, Vincent Gaspar, Destiny Colman, June Torres Avvayga, Tristan Lund, Sarah Ceriale, Jordan (Simy) Sims, Lauren Cupulony, Jean Poincelet, Emily Ambrose, Joseph Fausto, Dimitri Zoida, Jose Tovar, Aaron Espinosa, Maya Mendoza, Geralyn Ibarra, Chloe Minell, Angela Michaela, Yessenia Munoz, James Gonzales, Isabella Vega, and Jeffery Jones.
