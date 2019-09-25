Councilmember Gilbert Cedillo To Host 6th Annual Free Latin Jazz and Music Festival in Sycamore Grove Park

Councilmember Gilbert A. Cedillo, First District, will present his 6th Annual FREE Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. in Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa Street (between Avenue 49 and Woodside Drive), Los Angeles, CA 90042. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/2454782904739710/ or call 213-473-7001.

Councilmember Gilbert Cedillo said, "Music is a universal language that knows no bounds. Music has the power to entertain, move and transform human beings and their lives. It is my distinct pleasure to provide my fellow Angelinos our FREE 6th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival for the enjoyment of families throughout the Southland. All are welcome at this wonderful two-day fun filled Festival."

The Latin Jazz and Music Festival's Artistic Director, José Rizo, and Host of the radio program, "Jazz on the Latin Side" on KJAZZ 88.1 FM, said: "We have a stellar line-up of talent for this year's Festival, which will be hosted by Erik Chico Manqueros on Saturday, October 5th and hosted by Norka Regalado on Sunday, October 6th. From Cold Duck, celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year, to La Santa Cecilia, Vilma Diaz y La Sonora Dinamita, Boogaloo Assassins, Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Ensemble, Andy Vargas & Souleros, and Selenamos, we have two full days of great entertainment which will get the crowds dancing."



On Saturday, October 5, 2019 the Line-Up of Performers Includes:

11:05 a.m.: HOLA Youth Ensemble

12:00 p.m.: Bravo High School Latin Jazz Band

1:15 p.m.: Cold Duck (now celebrating their 50th Anniversary)

2:55 p.m.: Little Willie G

4:25 p.m.: Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Ensemble

5:55 p.m.: Andy Vargas & Souleros

7:25 p.m.: Boogaloo Assassins



On Sunday, October 6, 2019 the All Women Line-Up of Performers Includes:

11:45 a.m.: Susie Hansen Latin Band

12:50 p.m.: Las Chikas

2:00 p.m.: Trish Toledo

3:10 p.m.: Selenamos

4:25 p.m.: CAVA

5:45 p.m.: Vilma Diaz y La Sonora Dinamita

7:15 p.m.: La Santa Cecilia

Councilmember Gil Cedillo's 6th Annual FREE Latin Jazz & Music Festival is sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles. El Centro Del Pueblo serves the Festival's producer. The Festival will be great fun for families and people of all ages. Food Trucks will be selling a wide variety of foods, including: Mexican, Ice Cream, Burgers, Vegan, Thai, Vietnamese and Guatemalan. There will also be a Beer and Wine Garden and Non-Alcoholic Beverages available for purchase. The Festival will also feature a FREE Arts and Crafts area run by Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council, Piñata Making, a Lotería (Bingo) with prizes run by Latino Heritage Los Angeles and the park's kid's playground.

Vendors participating in the Festival will include: Coldwater Bank, Ramona Hall, LA Sanitation & Environment, Soledad Enrichment Action, Metro Community Education, Pinchi Michi Art, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund (SALEF), Breaking Through Barriers To Success, Latino Heritage Los Angeles, Manzanita Sol, Census Bureau, Cathay Bank, Maria Palacios Jewelry and LA Conservation Corps. Food Vendors will include: Carreras Food, Fruta - Stand, Frost Bite, La Pasta Pepito and Pan Victoria Bakery.





