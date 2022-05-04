Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present TWISTED BROADWAY Benefit Concert

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Twisted Broadway on the Main Stage on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30pm. The show, produced by Tedi Marsh and John Weltman, is a fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the Center.

Favorite local performers prove gender doesn't matter, but love does, as they explore and embrace the great songs of musical theater with a twist: the men sing songs intended for women and vice versa.

Twisted Broadway is a spin-off of Broadway Backwards, an annual celebration where men sing Musical Theatre songs originally written for women and vice versa. Broadway Backwards began as a NYC grassroots concert performed in 2006. Regular CCftA performers John Weltman and Tedi Marsh are producing the show this year for the third time. It was first performed live in 2019 on the Main Stage, and then produced virtually in 2021. The virtual edition, titled Some Re-Casted Evening, premiered as a series of 21 videos released daily for the first 21 days of 2021.

Tedi says, "It is pure fun to interpret songs that we will never be cast in. Watching the imagination of Cotuit Center for the Arts' performers, and the audience's reaction, is truly the highpoint of this production. Not to mention, in our own small grassroots way, we fundraise for this very worthy cause-our local Art Center-in the same spirit Broadway Backwards benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community."

"It's an amazing evening of music and merriment, providing laughs, but also a fresh perspective on beloved tunes." said David Kuehn, Executive Director of the Center. "It's a great opportunity to see some of the Cape's best vocalists and, at the same time, support the work of the Cotuit Center for the Arts."