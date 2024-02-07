Conundrum Theatre Company Unveils New Leadership

Learn about the newly appointed Executive Director, Bryan Snodgrass, and Board President, Jackie Brenneman.

Feb. 07, 2024

Conundrum Theatre Company, a cornerstone in the local Burbank arts community, has revealed its newly appointed Executive Director, Bryan Snodgrass, and Board President, Jackie Brenneman. Snodgrass and Brenneman are the original founders of the organization.

Bryan Snodgrass, who will be leaving his tenure as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Burbank Community YMCA, will bring his expertise in organizational management and his longstanding ties to Burbank to Conundrum Theatre Company as its new Executive Director. Snodgrass is already planning his first move; increasing Conundrum's youth education opportunities. Conundrum's "Little Riddles" summer theater camp program has been a huge success the last two years, and paves the way for the expansion of Little Riddles into multiple camps for different age groups and a brand new after school program that aims to teach children grades kindergarten through 6th acting and theater skills, culminating in them putting on a full length show. In partnership with Burbank Unified School District and the Burbank Community YMCA, these programs will provide full scholarships to students on free or reduced lunch.

Jackie Brenneman, the incoming Board President, is a Founding Partner at The Fithian Group and was formerly the Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the National Association of Theatre Owners and President of the Cinema Foundation, where she was integral in developing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant during the pandemic, bringing billions to theater venues around the country. Brenneman also sits on Burbank's Cultural Arts Commission. Brenneman's wealth of experience positions her as an ideal choice to lead Conundrum into its next phase with her deep understanding of the arts and legal intricacies.

After four years of service, Lisa Sedares is stepping down as President of Conundrum Theatre Company but will remain on the Board of Directors. Under Sedares' leadership, Conundrum has grown exponentially, doubling the operating budget every year since 2020 and beginning full season programming, all while delivering innovative and exciting productions to the Burbank community and beyond.

"I am so incredibly proud of this community, our Board, and what we have achieved together over the past four years. I have full confidence in Jackie Brenneman and Bryan Snodgrass to lead Conundrum Theatre Company to new heights," said Sedares.

Conundrum has also added two new members to its Board of Directors, Shawn Rios and Stephen Francisco. They join already established members Jackie Brenneman, Jess Jani, Jordan Kaiser, Lisa Sedares, and Nicole Yates.

Conundrum Theatre Company will continue its partnership with the Burbank Community YMCA, a collaboration that strengthens the ties between the arts and the local community. This partnership continues to provide additional avenues for community engagement, outreach, and the shared promotion of artistic expression in Burbank.

Conundrum's mission, to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs, is further underscored by its artistic goals, including the production of classic, contemporary, and lesser-known musicals. The organization actively seeks, cultivates, and produces original plays and musicals from Southern California artists. Additionally, Conundrum offers educational workshops and classes, fostering a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors of all ages and backgrounds.

The Board of Directors extends its deepest gratitude to Sedares for her contributions, and they look forward to the continued growth and success of the company under the capable leadership of Jackie Brenneman and Bryan Snodgrass.



