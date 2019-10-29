Contemporary Art Los Angeles Presents A HOUSE WITH A DATE PALM WILL NEVER STARVE

In partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (ICA LA) and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, CURRENT: LA FOOD (www.currentla.org) is a month-long public arts initiative, which runs through November 3 in 15 public parks throughout Los Angeles.

All installations and related programming, including 75 events, are free and open to all. As part of this initiative, A House with a Date Palm Will Never Starve presented by Michael Rakowitz takes place from 6.30 - 8.30pm on November 2 at Pan Pacific Park, Fairfax District.

Take part in a dinner cohosted by Iraqi American chef Sara Ahmad. Dates harvested at Aziz Farms in Thermal, California, by members of the Iraqi diaspora, About Face, and the studio of CURRENT artist Michael Rakowitz are highlighted in the meal prepared and shared at this Beneath the Date Palms event.

Capacity is limited to 50; RSVP preferred, space given on a first-come, first-served basis. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/71116779201





