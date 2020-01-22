Company of Angels Will Present the Los Angeles Short Play Festival: It's All ReLAtional!

Celebrating 60 years as Los Angeles' oldest non-profit theater company, Company of Angels presents its 12th annual L.A Short Play Festival: It's All ReLAtional! Presented for 11 nights starting Saturday, March 21st, the festival features 8 new short plays by Los Angeles based playwrights that pose the question: What are the specifics, the nuances, the strife and successes of L.A life that impacts a relationship like no other city can? What plays out in the lives of Angelenos in nurturing, sabotaging, building, dismantling their relationships? It's All ReLAtional explores the intricacies of human intimate relationships and how living in Los Angeles colors those relationships.

It's All ReLAtional opens on March 21st (Saturday) at: Company of Angels, 1350 San Pablo Street, LA 90033. There's plenty of free on-site parking. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 Seniors, Students & Veterans. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays @8pm, Sundays @7pm. All Monday performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Tickets are on sale now online at companyofangels.org or by calling 866-811-4111

Since 2008, the Los Angeles Short Play Festival (formerly L.A Views) presented a select group of diverse writers that embrace and reflect on a different City of Angels theme. Past festivals have featured stories from L.A.'s history to its contemporary concerns. Themes have explored L.A. hunger, gentrification, the economic recession, the 20th year anniversary of the civil unrest of April 29, 1992, and silent film legend residents of the historic Alexandria Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. In 2019, our theme tomorrowLAnd explored the idyllic concept of a tomorrowland and the idealism that nurtured the origins of modern Los Angeles and its eventual future blossoming or decay.

"With the Los Angeles Short Play Festival, Company of Angels continues its commitment to support diverse L.A based artists and to tell stories from unique underrepresented voices." said Armando Molina, Artistic Director.

Featured Short Plays, Playwrights and Directors:

Recuérdame Written by Alex Alpharaoh, Directed by Mauro Flores Jr.

Alberto's memory is leaving him. Now his kids are confronted with deciding how to preserve his Legacy. Recuérdame asks, what do we take when we meet our end?

JUMPED THE GUN Written by Cyndy Fujikawa, Directed by Shen Heckel

In the wake of a school shooting, a casual dinner turns awkward when the men want to talk ballistics, and the women find they have no voice at the table.

WHERE I'M FROM Written by Howard Ho, Directed by Jully Lee

When a co-worker asks Howard out to lunch in Alhambra where he grew up, Howard reexamines his relationship with his hometown.

COOKING Written by John Dubiel, Directed by Alex Jimenez

A cooking show host getting her career restarted has to deal with representatives who want her to do something scandalous to get some media attention.

UNITED SELF DEFENSE OF HIGHLAND PARK Written by Judy Soo Hoo, Directed by Julianna Stephanie Ojeda

A self-defense class must deal with a visitor with an unique problem.

DEDICATIONS Written by Mildred Lewis, Directed by Heather McLane

Four East LA women struggle to connect with incarcerated loved ones through live radio dedications. In honor of LA's famed DJ Art Laboe.

CITY DATING Written by Tamadhur Al-Aqeel, Directed Mauro Flores Jr.

When LA goes on a Tinder date with Glendale, dissed San Fran starts hating on San Diego, who breaks up with Tijuana; and Santa Monica won't take their calls.

MULHOLLAND Written by Tim Lounibos, Directed by Justin Huen

Three co-workers at an iconic LA theme park navigate the City of Angels' tragic past in their pursuit of love, life, and lunch-break happiness.

CREATIVE TEAM

Justin Huen, Set & Light Design; Ivan Robles, Sound Design; Manee Leija, Costume Design; Leonel Nunez, Video Projection Design; Joe Romano, Music Composer; Adrian Centeno, Dramaturge

SCHEDULE

Los Angeles Short Play Festival: It's All ReLAtional! will be presented March 21 - April 6. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 8pm, Sundays at 7pm.

LOCATION

Company of Angels

1350 San Pablo Street

Los Angeles, CA 90033

At the Legacy L.A Campus, Free, ample lot



TICKET PRICING

General Admission: $15

Students/Seniors/Veterans: $10

All Mondays: Pay-What-You-Can

For tickets visit www.companyofangels.org or by calling 866-811-4111





