Comedy Night at the Odyssey Continues Monthly

See some of the best comics in the country drop by and perform at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s“Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series, curated by writer, actor, and comedian Kevin Flynn, on the third Thursday of every month.

Performances take place on Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m., Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m, Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m., Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m. at Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING: FREE in the on-site parking lot

TICKETS: $30 (includes one drink: coffee, soda, wine or beer)