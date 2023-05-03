Comedian Lewis Black Announces Additional Dates For 2023 Off The Rails Tour

Two-time Grammy winning Comedian Lewis Black announced today 23 new dates for his 2023 OFF THE RAILS TOUR that will include stops throughout North America. Tickets will go on-sale beginning Friday, May 5th at 10am (local time) with Official Fan Club pre-sale starting Mon, May 1. Details on how to join HERE.

On May 2nd at 4:20pm ET, Black released his highly anticipated stand-up special, Lewis Black: Tragically, I Need You, globally on YouTube as well as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon. The brand-new special explores topics including his ways of coping with the pandemic, his frustrations with the evolving world, and of course his rants about the chaos of America these last few years.

Today, Lewis is one of the most respected comics in the industry and is known as the King of Rant, using his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. Adding a unique element to the end of his shows each night, Black delivers audience-written rants which have been submitted from fans around the world. He has done over 400 live streaming shows titled; THE RANT IS DUE. These rants are available on his podcast, Rant Cast.

Black is the longest-running contributor on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and you can see him guest hosting June 20th, 21st, and 22nd.

His stand-up specials have appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. His latest special, Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020) was nominated for a Grammy. The comedian has released eight critically acclaimed comedy albums including the 2007 Grammy Award-Winner, The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second Grammy in 2011 for his album, Stark Raving Black, and has a total of 6 Grammys nominations. He has published three bestsellers: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010).

Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Pixar Academy Award-winning film, Inside Out and will be reclaiming his role in the movie's upcoming sequel this year. His other notable films include Universal's Accepted co-starring Jonah Hill, Blake Lively and Justin Long, and also Man Of The Year opposite Robin Williams, Christopher Walken, Laura Linney and Jeff Goldblum.

The comedian is currently on his 2023 Off The Rails Tour and for more dates and information go-to: lewisblack.com.

Lewis Black: OFF THE RAILS TOUR

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Lexington, KY

Lexington Opera House

Friday, May 5, 2023

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center- Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Augusta, GA

Miller Theater

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Laconia, NH

Colonial Theatre of Laconia

Friday, May 12, 2023

Worcester, MA

Hanover Theatre

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Memorial Hall

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Wausau, WI

The Grand Theater

Friday, May 19, 2023

Green Bay, WI

Meyer Theatre

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Glen Ellyn, IL

McAninch Arts Center

Thursday, June 1, 2023

London, UK

Leicester Square Theatre

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Brussels, BE

La Madeleine

Monday, June 5, 2023

Amsterdam, NL

Meervaart

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Berlin, DE

Ernst-Reuter-Saal

Friday, September 1, 2023

Dublin, IE

Liberty Hall Theatre

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Galway, IE

Róisín Dubh

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Victoria, BC

Royal Theatre

Friday, September 22, 2023

Vancouver, BC

Vogue Theatre

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Spokane, WA

Bing Crosby Theater

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Ketchum, ID Argyros Performing Arts Center

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Boise, ID

Egyptian Theatre

Friday, September 29, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT

Eccles Theater

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

Friday, October 6, 2023 Escondido, CA California Center for the Arts

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Las Vegas, NV The Mirage *

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 13, 2023

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Utica, NY

The Stanley Theatre

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 20, 2023 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Friday, October 27, 2023 Birmingham, AL The Lyric

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Rapid City, SD

Performing Arts Center of Rapid City

Friday, November 3, 2023

Sioux Falls, SD

Orpheum Theater Center

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Fargo, ND

The Fargo Theatre

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Duluth, MN

NorShor Theatre

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Saginaw, MI The Temple Theatre

Friday, November 10, 2023 Kalamazoo, MI Kalamazoo State Theatre

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Traverse City, MI City Opera House

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Troy, NY

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Friday, November 17, 2023

Peekskill, NY

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Waterbury, CT

Palace Theater

Sunday, November 19, 2023 New London, CT Garde Arts Center

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

Friday, December 1, 2023 Bristol, TN Paramount Bristol

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Charlottesville, VA The Paramount

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre

Friday, December 8, 2023 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theatre

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino - Xcite Center

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Stuart, FL The Lyric Theatre **

Thursday, December 14, 2023 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Friday, December 15, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Bold denotes newly added dates

*Las Vegas, NV on sale Friday, May 5 at 12pm PT

**Stuart, FL on sale information TBA