Comedian Lewis Black Announces Additional Dates For 2023 Off The Rails Tour
Is he coming to a city near you?
Two-time Grammy winning Comedian Lewis Black announced today 23 new dates for his 2023 OFF THE RAILS TOUR that will include stops throughout North America. Tickets will go on-sale beginning Friday, May 5th at 10am (local time) with Official Fan Club pre-sale starting Mon, May 1. Details on how to join HERE.
On May 2nd at 4:20pm ET, Black released his highly anticipated stand-up special, Lewis Black: Tragically, I Need You, globally on YouTube as well as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon. The brand-new special explores topics including his ways of coping with the pandemic, his frustrations with the evolving world, and of course his rants about the chaos of America these last few years.
Today, Lewis is one of the most respected comics in the industry and is known as the King of Rant, using his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. Adding a unique element to the end of his shows each night, Black delivers audience-written rants which have been submitted from fans around the world. He has done over 400 live streaming shows titled; THE RANT IS DUE. These rants are available on his podcast, Rant Cast.
Black is the longest-running contributor on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and you can see him guest hosting June 20th, 21st, and 22nd.
His stand-up specials have appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. His latest special, Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020) was nominated for a Grammy. The comedian has released eight critically acclaimed comedy albums including the 2007 Grammy Award-Winner, The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second Grammy in 2011 for his album, Stark Raving Black, and has a total of 6 Grammys nominations. He has published three bestsellers: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010).
Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Pixar Academy Award-winning film, Inside Out and will be reclaiming his role in the movie's upcoming sequel this year. His other notable films include Universal's Accepted co-starring Jonah Hill, Blake Lively and Justin Long, and also Man Of The Year opposite Robin Williams, Christopher Walken, Laura Linney and Jeff Goldblum.
The comedian is currently on his 2023 Off The Rails Tour and for more dates and information go-to: lewisblack.com.
Lewis Black: OFF THE RAILS TOUR
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera House
Friday, May 5, 2023
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center- Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Augusta, GA
Miller Theater
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Laconia, NH
Colonial Theatre of Laconia
Friday, May 12, 2023
Worcester, MA
Hanover Theatre
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Plymouth, MA
Plymouth Memorial Hall
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wausau, WI
The Grand Theater
Friday, May 19, 2023
Green Bay, WI
Meyer Theatre
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Glen Ellyn, IL
McAninch Arts Center
Thursday, June 1, 2023
London, UK
Leicester Square Theatre
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Brussels, BE
La Madeleine
Monday, June 5, 2023
Amsterdam, NL
Meervaart
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Berlin, DE
Ernst-Reuter-Saal
Friday, September 1, 2023
Dublin, IE
Liberty Hall Theatre
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Galway, IE
Róisín Dubh
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Victoria, BC
Royal Theatre
Friday, September 22, 2023
Vancouver, BC
Vogue Theatre
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Spokane, WA
Bing Crosby Theater
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Ketchum, ID Argyros Performing Arts Center
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Boise, ID
Egyptian Theatre
Friday, September 29, 2023
Salt Lake City, UT
Eccles Theater
Saturday, September 30, 2023 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre
Friday, October 6, 2023 Escondido, CA California Center for the Arts
Saturday, October 7, 2023 Las Vegas, NV The Mirage *
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Reading, PA
Santander Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 13, 2023
Rochester, NY
Kodak Center
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Utica, NY
The Stanley Theatre
Sunday, October 15, 2023 Westhampton Beach, NY Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 20, 2023 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park
Saturday, October 21, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Thursday, October 26, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Friday, October 27, 2023 Birmingham, AL The Lyric
Saturday, October 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Rapid City, SD
Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Friday, November 3, 2023
Sioux Falls, SD
Orpheum Theater Center
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Fargo, ND
The Fargo Theatre
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Duluth, MN
NorShor Theatre
Thursday, November 9, 2023 Saginaw, MI The Temple Theatre
Friday, November 10, 2023 Kalamazoo, MI Kalamazoo State Theatre
Saturday, November 11, 2023 Traverse City, MI City Opera House
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Troy, NY
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Friday, November 17, 2023
Peekskill, NY
Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Waterbury, CT
Palace Theater
Sunday, November 19, 2023 New London, CT Garde Arts Center
Thursday, November 30, 2023 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center
Friday, December 1, 2023 Bristol, TN Paramount Bristol
Saturday, December 2, 2023 Charlottesville, VA The Paramount
Sunday, December 3, 2023 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre
Friday, December 8, 2023 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theatre
Saturday, December 9, 2023 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino - Xcite Center
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Stuart, FL The Lyric Theatre **
Thursday, December 14, 2023 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Friday, December 15, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Bold denotes newly added dates
*Las Vegas, NV on sale Friday, May 5 at 12pm PT
**Stuart, FL on sale information TBA