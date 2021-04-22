Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colibrí Entertainment Presents DÍA DE LAS MADRES

The sensational concert event brings together innovative leading artists of the mariachi tradition.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Colibrí Entertainment has brought some of the biggest names in mariachi to The Ford's stage. This Mother's Day, enjoy a serenata with the special women in your life with this lookback at memorable ballads, boleros and rancheras.

The sensational concert event brings together innovative leading artists of the mariachi tradition, including Mariachi Ángeles de Pepe Martínez Jr., Steeven Sandoval, Flor de Toloache, Las Jovencitas, Marisa Ronstadt, Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán, Ballet Folklorico Ollín and Las Colibrí.

From The Ford revisits past performances captured live on The Ford's stage by Los Angeles television station LA36.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, 3:30PM, "Día de las Madres" is available to view on YouTube and Facebook and at www.theford.com.


