CoARTS Group Launches Fundraiser Dedicated To Reviving Musical Theatre

coARTS Group is taking on the absence of Musical Theatre in the Los Angeles area while creating an equitable and inclusive space for all artists.

coARTS Group, a non-profit organization committed to upholding equitable practices throughout the Los Angeles theatre and arts community, has launched a major fundraising campaign to revive Musical Theatre.

"After so many theaters have closed down, due to the pandemic, musical theatre artists here in Los Angeles don't have a lot of places to work anymore" stated Jason James, Artistic Director and President of coARTS. "coARTS is building a theatre environment to reflect our current times. There is a need for this change and a need to do better."

coARTS current fundraiser, Bringing Back Musical Theatre can be found on GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/42eaaf9c or by visiting their website or any of their social media.

coARTS brings together a community of artists and actors inspired by their craft to advocate for a better industry. Not only for themselves, but for those within and around their community. Creating safe spaces for artists to express their true authentic selves; building theatre arts classes that allow actors and artists to express their own individuality and artistic interpretations and advocating for better working environments for actors within the Los Angeles theatre industry. Together we can do better.

coARTS also holds a free, bi-weekly, open forum discussion on Zoom, hosted by Jason James. Actors and artists can come together to discuss everything relating to theatre and the entertainment industry and connect with other creative individuals and to see the industry from different perspectives around the country.

For more information or to get involved go to www.coartsgroup.com.