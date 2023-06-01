Cle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This Month

Cle Holly's deeply moving musical, FOUR - concerning a "chosen family" within a string quartet facing an uncertain future - begins its run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe next week.

Tuesday, June 6 @ 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 10 @ 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 18 @ 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 22 @ 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 24 @ 5:30 p.m. The Broadwater (Second Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, Tickets available at www.HollywoodFringe.org/projects/9825

In this poignant and compelling new work, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music.

Clé Holly (Parallel Lines, Stretch, American Standard), the award-winning playwright of FOUR, is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film "Our Son," starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans.

