Cle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This Month

An ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 4 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Cle Holly's deeply moving musical, FOUR - concerning a "chosen family" within a string quartet facing an uncertain future - begins its run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe next week.

Tuesday, June 6 @ 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 10 @ 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 18 @ 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 22 @ 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 24 @ 5:30 p.m. The Broadwater (Second Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, Tickets available at www.HollywoodFringe.org/projects/9825

In this poignant and compelling new work, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music.

Clé Holly (Parallel Lines, Stretch, American Standard), the award-winning playwright of FOUR, is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film "Our Son," starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2245711®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffourtheplay.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for further details.

 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Lorraine Hansberry Statue Will Be on Display in Los Angeles This Summer Photo
Lorraine Hansberry Statue Will Be on Display in Los Angeles This Summer

Today, The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative announced their plans for programming in Los Angeles that will take place during the summer, including two special installations of sculptor Alison Saar’s statue of Hansberry at Gloria Molina Grand Park from June 14th – June 30th and at the A C Bilbrew Library from July 7th – July 31st.

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Meet the playwrights of A Transparent Musical in an all-new video from the production. From the creators of the hit Amazon series comes a groundbreaking and timely new musical that’s delightfully queer, unapologetically Jewish, and radically joyful.

Line-up of Comedians Revealed for Quentin Lees LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Spe Photo
Line-up of Comedians Revealed for Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special 'Laugh Proud'

Eight diverse LGBTQ+ comedians, including headliner Jason Stuart (memorable character actor & pioneer as one of the first openly gay comedians in the 90s), will star and perform in queer BIPOC creator Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ comedy festival and feature film special 'Laugh Proud,' which will its world premiere live audience viewing and be shot on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the historic Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles' LGBT Center. 

Immersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited Showings Photo
Immersive Van Gogh Returns to LA for Limited Showings

 Lighthouse Immersive has announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is returning to Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) for its final showings from June 1 – 11 before Immersive Disney Animation sees its L.A. premiere on June 23.


More Hot Stories For You

Art-In-Relation to Present Spirituals And Contemporary Songs Of Freedom In Reflection Of JuneteenthArt-In-Relation to Present Spirituals And Contemporary Songs Of Freedom In Reflection Of Juneteenth
Cle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This MonthCle Holly's Musical FOUR to Premiere At The Hollywood Fringe This Month
Lorraine Hansberry Statue Will Be on Display in Los Angeles This SummerLorraine Hansberry Statue Will Be on Display in Los Angeles This Summer
Line-up of Comedians Revealed for Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special 'Laugh Proud'Line-up of Comedians Revealed for Quentin Lee's LGBTQ+ Comedy Festival and Feature Film Special 'Laugh Proud'

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN Written and Performed by Christion Ty Edwards
The Zephyr Theatre (6/02-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'A Million Dreams' Gala, Fundraiser, and Performance
P3 Theatre Company (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm Delivered
The Broadwater Main Stage (6/04-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Chance Theater (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whose Line Is It Anywho?
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You