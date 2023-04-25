Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
City of Los Angeles Grants Union Recognition to the Griffith Observatory Planetarium's Lecturers

The lecturers who are affiliated with Actors’ Equity Association will now sit down with city representatives to bargain a first contract.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Lecturers who narrate the planetarium shows at Griffith Observatory and who took steps late last year to form a union, this week have been granted union recognition by the City of Los Angeles' City Employee Relations Board. The lecturers who are affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live entertainment, will now sit down with city representatives to bargain a first contract.

"We are incredibly proud and deeply protective of the work we do here," said Michael Faulkner, one of the planetarium lecturers. "The team of live narrators in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium are integral to the mission of Griffith Observatory, and a big part of what makes it one of the City of Los Angeles' most unique, inspiring and beloved institutions. Organizing with Equity, to have a collective voice when speaking to our employer, is one way of ensuring that the tradition of using live lecturers to narrate planetarium shows can remain a cherished part of the Griffith Observatory experience for millions of locals and tourists alike for years to come."

"The lecturers who give voice to these presentations are critical to maintaining Griffith Observatory's reputation as one of the world's premiere planetariums," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "We anticipate the cooperation of the City of Los Angeles and look forward to bargaining a first contract and a fair contract."

For more information on the Griffith Observatory lecturers and their campaign for union recognition listen to "Storytellers at a Los Angeles planetarium join the union representing Broadway actors" from this morning's broadcast of National Public Radio's Morning Edition.



Debbie Allen to Direct FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Center Theatre Group Photo
Debbie Allen to Direct FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group will work alongside The SpringHill Company’s Emmy Award-winning studio team to bring Will Power’s “Fetch Clay, Make Man” to the Kirk Douglas Theatre in June. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Interview: Stephanie J. Block on Rifting WITH SETH RUDETSKY & Searching INTO THE WOODS Photo
Interview: Stephanie J. Block on Rifting WITH SETH RUDETSKY & Searching INTO THE WOODS
The Wallis presents Stephanie J. Block With Seth Rudetsky, its second installment of its internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Wallis concert series, May 4, 2023. The Tony Award-winning actress/ podcaster/ mother/ wife carved out some time from her multiple commitments to give me some insights to her collaboration with Seth, as well as her upcoming Into the Woods stint at the Ahmanson.
CAP UCLA Presents Roots Duo The Small Glories Photo
CAP UCLA Presents Roots Duo The Small Glories
The Small Glories, a roots duo from the Canadian Prairies consisting of veteran folk singers Cara Luft and JD Edwards, performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Friday, May 12 at 8 pm on the Royce Hall Terrace. Tickets cost  $38 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 or the Royce Hall box office.
Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorales Gala Next Month Photo
Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorale's Gala Next Month
Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale caps its 2022-23 Season with a celebratory gala, “A Night in Salzburg,” honoring one of Orange County's most prominent and impactful arts leaders, Richard Stein, President & CEO of Arts Orange County, on Saturday May 20, 2023.

