Cirque FLIP Fabrique to Perform BLIZZARD at Pepperdine University

Professional circus troupe Cirque FLIP Fabrique performs their newest winter-themed show BLIZZARD at Pepperdine University at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $22 for adults, $22 for youth 17 and under, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Cirque FLIP Fabrique is available at flipfabrique.com.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique, founded in 2011, grew out of the friendship and dream of young professional circus artists at the peak of their talents. The company designs high quality and playful shows punctuated by breathtaking and truly elegant performances. Their shared dream is to create cirque shows that are built in the image of their artists, inspired by their personalities and their experiences.

With more than 700 performances to their credit and with shows such as Attrape-moi, FLiP in Berlin and Transit presented in more than 15 countries, Cirque FLIP Fabrique is made up of world-class multidisciplinary performers. They have worked with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize, and taken part in many international circus festivals.

Whether in conjunction with the Ville de Québec for its summer shows Crépuscule and Féria-seen by 350,000 people over the four seasons 2015 to 2018-or through its many artistic collaborations, Cirque FLIP Fabrique brings a fresh take on contemporary circus, coupled with an uncanny ability to have fun and move an audience.

The troupe's newest show, BLIZZARD, is the story of a group of friends, each one different from the other, like snowflakes, exploring the awe and wonder of a winter storm. With BLIZZARD, Cirque FLIP Fabrique takes audiences on a crazy, poetic, and gentle journey in the dead of winter, and invites everyone to lose themselves in a moment of complete wonder. With exciting spectacle, original music performed live, and outstanding visual poetry, BLIZZARD promises to blow away everything in its path.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

