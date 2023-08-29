Circle X Theatre Co. Reveals 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights Group

Circle X Theatre Co. has announced the newest participants and mentors for its 2023-2024 Evolving Playwrights Group, a new play development program dedicated to supporting the development of ambitious, impossible new works for the stage by groundbreaking and provocative playwrights.

Participants were selected after a competitive application process by the Circle X Theatre Co. literary staff and include Amanda L. Andrei, Peter Kim George, David Johann Kim, Ian Merrigan, Matthew Paul Olmos, and Amy Tofte. "We're thrilled to welcome this year's talented group of writers to the Circle X family and support them as they tackle their 'impossible' plays. Each of these playwrights is wrestling with material that is at once deeply personal and universally resonant," says Artistic Director of Circle X Theatre Company Jen Kays. "We are delighted to be able to provide space for these playwrights to connect, support, and challenge each other and we can't wait to see how these plays push forward what we imagine is possible on stage." Each writer is paired with another theater artist who acts as mentor, collaborator, and resource throughout their tenure as an Evolving Playwrights Group member.

Amanda L. Andrei is paired with JD Pluecker, Peter Kim George is paired with Jiehae Park, David Johann Kim is paired with Jim Leonard, Ian Merrigan is paired with Anthoney Clarvoe, Matthew Paul Olmos is paired with Michael John Garcés, and Amy Tofte is paired with Tiffany Colli-Moon.The Evolving Playwrights Group meets bi-weekly to share new pages and receive feedback from their writing peers and the Circle X artistic staff. Playwrights have the opportunity to lead cold readings, discuss craft and relevant topics, and invite experts and Circle X provides resources to support their development process. The six new plays developed by this year's playwrights will culminate in a free public reading series featuring professional actors and directors.

An evolution of Circle X Theatre Co.'s long history of developing new work by writers in Los Angeles, the Evolving Playwrights Group aims to identify and support provocative and diverse voices in the Los Angeles community to develop ambitious new work.The Emerging Playwrights Group (EPG) is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs and is supported in part by The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture.

Artist bios and more information: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving2023