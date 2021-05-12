Circle X Theatre Co. Presents Two Virtual Readings Of LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA By Paul Mullin

Circle X Theatre Co. in association with Trial and Error Productions and thanks to a generous grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is pleased to present two free Zoom readings of LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA by Paul Mullin, directed by John Langs.

The commemorative readings will take place on Friday May 21, which is the 75th anniversary of Louis Slotin's criticality accident at Los Alamos. The readings will take place at 7pm EST (with Live Captioning) and 7pm PST.

With a structure inspired by classical music's sonata allegro form, LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA traces a brilliant scientist's last nine days, as his body and mind gradually succumb to the chaos wreaked by radiation. Reliving the moment of his accident again and again, Slotin slowly makes his own way to redemption.

Originally commissioned by A Contemporary Theatre as part of their FirstACT play development program, LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA premiered at Circle X Theatre in Los Angeles and went on to win the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding World Premiere.

The cast for the reading is Allen Fitzpatrick, Jeff Galfer, Ameenah Kaplan, Rich Liccardo, Amy Love, Michelle Noh, Brandon O'Neill, Chip Sherman and Allan Wasserman. Stage manager is Jean Egdorf. The reading is produced for Circle X by Jen Kays.

Paul Mullin published his debut novel Seattle Trust in the midst of the global pandemic of 2020. His memoir "The Starting Gate" was published in 2016. In his prior career as a playwright, Mullin was recognized with a "Genius Award" for achievement in theatre by Seattle's preeminent alternative weekly, The Stranger.

His plays have been staged across the United States as well as Canada. His LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA won the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding World Premiere and was read by invitation before scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory prior to its Off-Broadway run. Mullin conceived, co-wrote and co-produced NewsWrights United's series of Living Newspapers, which enjoyed tremendous audience and media acclaim.