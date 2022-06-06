Circle X Theatre Co. Presents 2022 Evolving Playwrights Group Live Reading Series
Culminating its 2022 season, Circle X Theatre Co. presents a live reading series from our Evolving Playwrights Group. Five exceptionally talented playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the "impossible play," the play they are afraid to write that pushes the borders of language, form, or subject. This series celebrates those stories.
All performances are free to the public and start at 2pm PST
June 18
The Bloody Benders
Directed by Marya Mazor
July 9
The U-N-O Competitor
Directed by Tyrone Davis
July 10
Seven Hoshi
By Lisa Sanaye Dring
Directed by Rebecca S. Wear
July 16
Ursa Major
By Ramiz Monsef
July 17
By Edward Nguyen Borey
Directed by Jeff Liu
Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Dipika Guha, Christina Ham, Carla Ching, Jim Leonard, and Giovanni Ortega
Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.
For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving or email le@circlextheatre.org.