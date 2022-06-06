Circle X Theatre Co. Presents 2022 Evolving Playwrights Group Live Reading Series

With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. presents: The Evolving Playwrights Group 2022 Live Reading Series

Culminating its 2022 season, Circle X Theatre Co. presents a live reading series from our Evolving Playwrights Group. Five exceptionally talented playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the "impossible play," the play they are afraid to write that pushes the borders of language, form, or subject. This series celebrates those stories.

All performances are free to the public and start at 2pm PST

June 18

The Bloody Benders

By Meg Miroshnik

Directed by Marya Mazor

July 9

The U-N-O Competitor

By James Anthony Tyler

Directed by Tyrone Davis

July 10

Seven Hoshi

By Lisa Sanaye Dring

Directed by Rebecca S. Wear

July 16

Ursa Major

By Ramiz Monsef

July 17

American Grand Guignol

By Edward Nguyen Borey

Directed by Jeff Liu

Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Dipika Guha, Christina Ham, Carla Ching, Jim Leonard, and Giovanni Ortega

Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.

For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving or email le@circlextheatre.org.