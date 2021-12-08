Cinema Audio Society Announces Student Recognition Award Finalists

Five finalists from schools in the United States, Canada and Portugal have been invited to attend the 58th Annual CAS Awards, where the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed and receive a check for $5,000.

"This year's class of applicants impresses by displaying potential and dedication to our craft despite continually adapting to ever-changing pandemic requirements and a quickly evolving industry landscape. The future is bright," said CAS President Karol Urban. "We owe a great deal of gratitude to our Student Recognition Award Committee and volunteer judges who worked tirelessly reviewing each applicant."

The CAS Student Recognition Award Finalists are:

Lily Adams - Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Bernice Chu - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning

Lindsay Ellis - Chapman University

Shehryar Khan - Universidade Lusófona

Karthik Vijaymohan - Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

After a virtual event in 2021, the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards will return as a live event on March 19, 2022 to the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Legendary director and producer Sir Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. Also being honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree re-recording sound mixer, Paul Massey CAS.

Along with the Student Recognition Award, the 58th CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories: Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures, Television Movie or Limited Series, Television Series-One Hour, Television Series-Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety, Music Series or Specials.

Visit the CAS awards timeline/awards homepage for this year's deadlines and updated entry and promotional rules at: https://cinemaaudiosociety.org/58th-awards-timeline/.