Cherry Poppins And HRS Productions to Present NIGHTLESQUE BEFORE GRINCHMAS at the Bourbon Room

Cherry Poppins and HRS Productions will present The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas, A Burlesque Musical Parody ON Mondays and Tuesdays Dec 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th. Doors and Pre Show 7PM Show 8PM

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA, 90028

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: www.cherrytickets.com

TICKETS:

Snow Zone: $45.00 + 2 item minimum

General Admission: $35.00 + 2 item minimum

Socials: @cherrypoppinsla @bourbonroomhollywood

About Nightlesque

In a world where holiday tales collide, join us for a burlesque musical parody that blends the haunting charm of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with the mischievous spirit of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." Get ready for a show like no other, where love, chaos, and a dash of holiday magic intertwine in unexpected ways.

You know the plot of Nightmare before Christmas; Jack is in search of more meaning in his life when love comes out of nowhere and attempts to become Santa Claus: chaos ensues. And you know the plot of How The Grinch Stole Christmas; the Grinch is in search of more meaning in his life when love comes out of nowhere and he attempts to get rid of Santa Clause: chaos ensues. They both have a dog. HOW COULD WE POSSIBLY MASH THESE STORIES TOGETHER?! Glad you asked. Now what would happen if The Grinch did Marry Martha but they actually kidnapped Cindy and moved to Christmas Town where Jack stumbled in and had the grinch kidnapped instead of Santa and everyone realized that Jack was extremely self involved, but Sally loved him anyways cause that's how it works in the holiday movies?! WHAT IF?! Find out at The NIGHTlesque before GRINCHmas!

Get ready for a night of laughter, romance, and sensual surprises at "The NIGHTlesque before GRINCHmas." Join us as these iconic characters navigate a tantalizing holiday dance where desires entwine and love defies convention.

"The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas" will run Mondays and Tuesdays December 11th-19th at The Bourbon Room. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Pre Show at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.cherrytickets.com



TICKETS:

Snow Zone: $45.00 + 2 item minimum

General Admission: $35.00 + 2 item minimum

*seating is first come first served

The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA, 90028

For more information,

Click Here

www.cherrypoppinsproductions.com

Cast Includes

Amber Bracken She/Her- (Interpreters, Cherry Poppins)

Kim Dalton She/Her- (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble)

Everjohn Feliciano He/Him- (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Dogfight)

Bianca Gisselle She/Her- (Unlocked, Hulu's Palm Springs)

Emma Hunton She/Her- (Good Trouble, Wicked)

Carly Jibson She/Her- (The Guest Book, Crybaby)

Mitchell Gerrard Johnson He/They- (A New Brain, Exorcistic)

Janaya Mahealani Jones She/They- (Memphis, VHS Christmas Carol)

Andy Kenareki He/Him- (Seal Team (tv show), Sex and the Future)

Meredith Lim She/Her- (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cages)

Alli Miller-Fisher She/Her- (Co-Founder Cherry Poppins, Dragula)

Cory Robison He/Him- (Cherry Poppins)

Michael Shaw Fisher He/Him- (Exorcistic and Skullduggery)

Sarah Wines She/Her- (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble)

Production Team

Producers: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Sarah Haworth-Hodges (She/Her), Emma Hunton (She/Her), Chadd McMillan (He/Him)

Written by: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her)

Directed by: Sarah Haworth-Hodges (She/Her), Chadd McMillan (He/Him)

Choreographed by: Alli Miller-Fisher (She/Her), Sarah Haworth-Hodges (She/Her), Lauren Avon (She/Her), Brin Hamblin (She/Her)

Musical Director: Sandy Chao Wang (She/Her)

Vocal Director: Emma Hunton (She/Her)

Costume Design: Madeleine Heil (She/Her), Chadd McMillan (He/Him)

Lighting Design: Chadd McMillan (He/Him)