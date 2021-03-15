Charles Phoenix & Catalina Island Museum Present Virtual CATALINALAND, April 10

Catalina Island Museum has announced the return of retro pop culture humorist, author and Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix and his Catalinaland performance on Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Presented live online through Phoenix's Youtube Channel, the performance will explore Catalina Island's classic landmarks, legends and lore.

With his trademark enthusiasm and spectacular collection of images, Phoenix will share stories and glories of the S.S. Avalon, glass bottom boat, flying fish, Bird Park, Catalina Pottery, vintage graphics, souvenirs, Wrigley family, the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool, iconic 1929 Casino, and much more.



Discover Catalina as a great big theme park, as Phoenix discusses the island's hidden treasures, time warps and not to miss experiences. Phoenix will also share his guide to must do sightseeing, shopping, and dining on the Island.



Addicted to all things Americana, Phoenix is passionate about paying tribute to the truly unique American culture and has been collecting personal slides showing travel, entertainment and lifestyles in the mid-20th century for two decades.



Tickets to the virtual Catalinaland are $25 or $40 to watch and to help keep Catalina artsy and fun. The presentation will be available online for 48 hours after the live performance for ticket buyers. For more information about Catalina Island Museum's online event Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland and to purchase tickets, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/catalinaland.



Catalina Island Museum has reopened, with limited capacity, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission may be purchased online at catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.