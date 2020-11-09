Chance To Host Cyber Chat for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Tune in this Friday, November 13.

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat will be about the critically-lauded What The Constitution Means To Me, written and performed by Heidi Schreck and available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom this Friday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. It's that easy.

Get up-to-the-minute updates and register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.

Available on Amazon Video. Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, November 13 at 8 pm.

This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show, Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Artist panel members and special guests can be added up to the day of the Cyber Chat. Visit www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat for up-to-the-minute information.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You