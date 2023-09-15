Chance Theater Will Present Inaugural Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award to Bette Aitken

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will be honoring Bette Aitken with its inaugural Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award for her Visionary Leadership on Saturday, October 7th at Chance Theater’s Gala Fundraiser, which will be hosted by Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken & Michael Penn under the stars at their beautiful home in Anaheim.

The theme for the 2023 Gala is “Once Upon a Chance,” a magical fairy tale theme that is in-line with Chance Theater celebrating 25 years of storytelling in Anaheim. This exclusive gala fundraising event will dazzle guests with enchanting cocktails, elegant dining, a scintillating auction, and spirited performances by Chance artists. Oh, and guests should make sure to bring their lucky amulets because magic and intrigue are in store! The best part? With their presence, guests will be helping the Chance raise funds to support its artistic programs, education and outreach efforts, new play development, and the incredible artists who make it all possible! All attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite enchanted character or character type! Guests can be a princess, a sorcerer, a nymph, or just wear something snazzy for an outdoor event!

“Once Upon a Chance” will begin at 4:30 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and silent auction. At 6:00 p.m., guests will be seated for dinner and discover details about Chance Theater’s 2024 Season, enjoy a variety of live performances from Chance artists, and participate in entertaining games emceed by Chance Founding Artist Casey Long and Resident Artist Laura M. Hathaway. And at 9:00 p.m., guests are invited to stay as the fairies come out to play with toe-tapping live music under the stars.

Elizabeth “Bette” L. Aitken is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to California in 1955. She is a proud graduate of Santa Ana College, where she met her husband, Wylie. After teaching early elementary education to students for several years, she devoted her attention to her three children. While raising her children, Bette remained active as a civic leader. Her charitable activities include having been co-chair of the planning committee for the Musco Center of the Arts at Chapman University and honorary chair of its grand opening, a Board Member for Paint Your Heart Out Anaheim, and vice chair of South Coast Repertory. She was also vice president of community relations at SCR, and was a member of its Gala Committee for many years, having chaired three separate galas. Bette is a member of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ “Angels of the Arts,” Chapman University’s “Women of Chapman,” and works with Women in Leadership Orange County and Laura’s House, where she was honored for her work in 2007 as Woman of the Year.

In January 2014, Chance Theater named its new home in Anaheim the “Bette Aitken theater arts Center.” It was also in 2014 that Bette and her husband Wylie were honored as Chapman’s Citizens of the Year for their service, contribution, and support of Chapman University. Bette has also been recognized by Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for her public service work. Bette was honored in Orange County Business Journal’s Giving Guide as one of the Top Philanthropists in Orange County, along with numerous other awards for philanthropy from the Orange County Business Journal, Riviera Magazine, Cal State Fullerton, and Mission Foundation of San Juan Capistrano, among others.

The Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award acknowledges outstanding community members who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Orange County and Chance Theater.