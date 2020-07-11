Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Cancels 2020-21 Season

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts has announced the cancellation of its 2020-21 season due to the health crisis.

A statement on the theatre's site reads: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of when and how theaters will be allowed to re-open, the CCPA has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020-2021 Season. The CCPA thanks its loyal patrons and donors for their ongoing support during this time."

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is the Southland's premier performing arts and conference facility, offering Great Performances in music, dance and theater and unique facilities for meetings, banquets and special events.

Owned and operated by the City of Cerritos, the CCPA presents an annual season from August through June. The schedule, which includes more than 150 performances, consists of an eclectic mix of artists. The CCPA has hosted performances by Donnie and Marie, Jay Leno, Gladys Knight, Johnny Mathis, Dave Koz and many others.

The CCPA features a flexible theater capable of six different seating and stage configurations, ranging from a 1,800-seat arena theater to a 900-seat recital hall setting. The Sierra Conference Center is the perfect setting for banquets, parties or special events. The CCPA Associates Room offers space for club meetings and small receptions. The CCPA and all of its facilities are available for rental.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You