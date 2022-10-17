Center Theatre Group to Hold Open Casting Call for THE SECRET GARDEN

Center Theatre Group is hosting an open casting call for the two child lead roles of Mary and Colin in "The Secret Garden" playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023. The casting call will be held at the Ahmanson Theatre on October 19, 2022.

Reimagined for a new generation by the original creators, Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy Award®-winning composer Lucy Simon and directed and choreographed by Tony® Award winner Warren Carlyle, this magical production follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions sending her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and, most importantly - discover herself.

"We're looking for two talented young actors who can make us believe in the magic and wonder of 'The Secret Garden,'" said Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick. "This is the first time in several years that we have held an open call of this caliber, so we are excited to discover the talent that we have right here in Los Angeles for these two whimsical young roles."

Performers submitting for both roles must be between the ages of 10 and 13 and be strong singers and actors. There is a height requirement of 4'1" to 5'1" and the actors must live within 50 miles of the Ahmanson Theatre. The open call will be on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ahmanson Theatre, with sign-up starting at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Please prepare a short song to perform without accompaniment and bring a headshot and resume. Understudies will also be cast. For more details about the roles and audition, please visit Backstage.com/casting/the-secret-garden-2522575.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.