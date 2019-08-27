Center Theatre Group Continues Artist Series, Audience Talks And Stage Talks

Center Theatre Group will continue its Artist Series, Audience Talks and Stage Talks programs in the 2019 - 2020 season. These engagement programs offer additional ways for theatregoers to start conversations about the work they have seen or will experience on stage at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre.

The Artist Series offers theatregoers the opportunity to prepare themselves for the performance at the Mark Taper Forum with exclusive conversations with artists and creatives before seeing the play. These conversations take place at The Music Center Annex (601 West Temple St) from 1 to 2 p.m. immediately before the second Saturday matinee performance of every production at the Taper.

The schedule of the 2019 - 2020 Artist Series is as follows:

Date: Production: September 14, 2019 "A Play Is a Poem" November 30, 2019 "Jitney"

January 18, 2020 "What the Constitution

Means to Me" April 4, 2020 "The Antipodes" August 8, 2020 "King James"

Post-show Audience Talks at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre widen the post-show conversation by offering theatregoers the opportunity to discuss the production with each other, moderated by trained facilitators. Audience Talks are held at all post-opening all evening performances at the Taper and every performance at the Douglas (except when there is a Stage Talk scheduled).

Stage Talks at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre give theatregoers the opportunity to come together after select performances for Q&A sessions with cast members and/or creators for a chance to discover more about their creative process. At the Taper, Stage Talks are held after select Tuesday evening and Sunday matinee performances, while Stage Talks at the Douglas take place after select Wednesday evening performances.

The dates and productions for the 2019 - 2020 Stage Talks are as follows:

Date: Production: Venue: September 25 and October 9, 2019

"On Beckett" Kirk Douglas Theatre

October 1, 8 and 13, 2019

"A Play Is a Poem" Mark Taper Forum

December 10, 17 and 22, 2019

"Jitney" Mark Taper Forum

January 28, February 4 and 16, 2020

Mark Taper Forum

January 29 and February 12, 2020

"What the Constitution Means to Me" "Until the Flood" Kirk Douglas Theatre

April 14, 21 and 26, 2020 "The Antipodes" Mark Taper Forum

To be determined "Sakina's Restaurant" Kirk Douglas Theatre

For more information about Center Theatre Group's pre and post-show opportunities, visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/programs/audiences/pre-and-post-show-engagement.





