Center Theatre Group Announces Upcoming Digital Stage Schedule

Four young men swear off women to devote themselves to learning-only to fall for four attractive newcomers. Shakespeare's language reaches its most virtuosic heights in a vivacious comedy that will dazzle and delight.

Directed by John Caird, "Love's Labour's Lost" is one of five Shakespeare plays captured at North America's leading classical theatre company which will be presented on CTG's Digital Stage.

Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella" is a thrilling and evocative love story told in dance. A reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale, it features heart-stopping choreography, vivid, truthful characters, and is one of New Adventures' most popular and beloved creations.

Set in London during the Second World War, the drama features Cinderella and a dashing young RAF pilot. Together just long enough to fall in love, they are parted by the horrors of the Blitz. Among the obstacles to their reunion is Cinderella's sinister step-mother, while the Angel weaves his magic to protect our heroine. Time Out London said, "at Bourne's best, the action is tied so directly to the music, it's as if Prokofiev wrote the score just for him ... this 'Cinderella' has enough romance, fantasy and fun to keep us hooked."

Olivier Award-winning designer Lez Brotherston's sumptuous costumes and sets provide a glorious backdrop to the dancing of a wonderful cast. The accompaniment is a specially commissioned recording of Sergei Prokofiev's magnificent score, played by a 60-piece orchestra and enhanced by Paul Groothuis' vivid sound design.

Performed as part of the company's 30th anniversary celebrations, Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella" recreates on stage the sights and sounds of a war-torn London with the help of lighting designer Neil Austin and Duncan McLean's video projections.

"Cinderella" was presented at the Ahmanson Theatre in in 1999 and 2019.

