Center Theatre Group Announces This Week's Digital Stage Schedule

Programming includes “Disgraced”, “Oedipus El Rey” and more.

Center Theatre Group Digital Stage has announced their schedule for November 9 - November 15, 2020. "Disgraced" premieres November 11 at 12 p.m. Pacific. Audio production streamed free to the public and available on demand until January 10, 2021 at https://www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/streaming-series/audio-adventures/.

L.A. Theatre Works audio production of "Disgraced" by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Brian Kite. Amir has left his Pakistani heritage behind in an attempt to make partner at his corporate law firm, but his wife Emily doesn't share his negative feelings about Islam-she's encouraged Amir to help with the case of a controversial imam. When they throw a dinner party for Amir's colleague Jory and her husband Isaac, the hard truths revealed lead to the unraveling of their carefully constructed lives. Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Disgraced" was recorded live at UCLA's James Bridges Theater in April 2018. "Disgraced" was also produced at the Mark Taper Forum in 2016.

"Oedipus El Rey" premieres Friday, November 13 at 5 p.m. Pacific and continuing on demand through January 20, 2021. Free to the public and will be available on demand at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage/luis-alfaros-trilogy/.

The multicamera, virtually produced reading of Luis Alfaro's "Oedipus El Rey," a modern adaptation of a Greek classic which is part of the "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" which is presented on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage in partnership with The Getty. As he approaches the end of a lengthy prison sentence, Oedipus is ready to taste his long-awaited freedom. But physical liberation comes at a price, and life on the outside proves its own kind of prison ruled by a cruel and violent fate. Based on Sophocles' classic tale, "Oedipus El Rey" is an urgent examination of modern institutions, social barriers, and the power of storytelling for those bold enough to challenge the gods of our time.

Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake," premiering Friday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific and streaming Saturday, November 14 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 15 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and $10 for all others at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage-plus/swan-lake/

Made available by New Adventures Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set and costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) create an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production captured during its sell-out run at Sadler's Wells. Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm. Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys on Broadway, Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece made its American premiere at the Ahmanson in 1997 and has returned twice due to popular demand.

"Until the Flood" premiering November 15 at 5 p.m. Pacific and then available on demand. Streamed free to the public at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage/until-the-flood-streaming-on-all-arts/

"Until the Flood" which was performed at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in January, explores a community in turmoil following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith and directed by CTG Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller, "Until the Flood" draws on her Orlandersmith's interviews with residents across the greater St. Louis area to create composite characters that reflect a wide range of perspectives and experiences of race to discuss the roots of unrest and the search for healing. "Until the Flood," was originally commissioned and produced by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and subsequently produced around the United States and in Ireland, Scotland and England, with the same performer, director and creative team. Center Theatre Group partnered with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater Portland Center Stage and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to present the All Arts televised streaming production of "Until the Flood." The presentation will use video footage from the Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage is presented by American Express. As presenting sponsor of The Digital Stage, American Express Card Members enjoy special opportunities on the Digital Stage, including: presales and early access for limited-release premium events, invitations to private pre- or post-show meet and greets and access to exclusive content curated especially for Card Members.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2020/2021 Season Sponsor, including Digital Stage programming. For more than 20 years, Bank of America has partnered with Center Theatre Group to provide innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as present world-class productions at the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. Their generous support now extends online to the Digital Stage.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Center Theatre Group's newest venue, the Digital Stage, features a collection of new audio and video series including Live from the KDT, Theatrical Experiences, The Forum and Audio Adventures. Center Theatre Group partners with artists and arts organizations from around the world to produce, present and create streaming theatrical content. Many offerings are provided free to the public, with a larger catalogue of videos provided free of charge to Center Theatre Group season ticket subscribers and supporters. Certain programs require an individual streaming fee. The Digital Stage also houses Center Theatre Group's ever-expanding library of education, community outreach and Art Goes On videos. For more information, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/DigitalStage.

