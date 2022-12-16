Center Theatre Group Announces Community Events To Celebrate AIN'T TOO PROUD In December

Los Angeles audiences will have a variety of ways to enjoy the electrifying production of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," one of the most popular and record-breaking shows in Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre history. This joyful story of brotherhood, family, and loyalty will play December 13, 2022 through January 1, 2023 with an opening night on December 15, 2022. Center Theatre Group will welcome back the production - which played at Center Theatre Group in 2018 ahead of its Broadway run - with a special celebration on December 14, followed by Homecoming - A Benefit for Center Theatre Group, an American Express Card Member Performance, ACCESS performances, FreePlay offerings, and more.

In addition to these opportunities, Center Theatre Group and "Ain't Too Proud" will partner with South LA Cafe Community Foundation, continuing a holiday tradition that was set last year to support local communities in need. Throughout the run of "Ain't Too Proud" in Los Angeles, the company will take up collections to support the local nonprofit, which focuses on community access and equity for food justice, workforce development, impact entrepreneurship, and conscious business building. Following each performance, "Ain't Too Proud" company members will encourage the audience to donate to South LA Cafe Community Foundation as they exit to help sponsor grocery boxes which will be distributed to the community. Sealed donation containers will be available at each exit for patrons to leave donations.

The community events include (in date order):

HBCU Nights - December 14 and 16; December 19-22, 2022

A special ticket offer was sent to historically Black college and university (HBCU) alumni in the Los Angeles area for select performances of "Ain't Too Proud." HBCU alumni can go to CenterTheatreGroup.org/Promo and use code "HBCUDIVINE" to receive discounted tickets. To welcome back the show after a record-breaking run, audiences attending on December 14 were greeted by the California Blue Print Drumline.

Homecoming - A Benefit for Center Theatre Group - December 15, 2022

Contributions to Homecoming provide critical funds to support Center Theatre Group productions and programs during the 2022/23 Season. This celebration of the return of "Ain't Too Proud" will take place on December 15 at 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The star of "Dreamgirls" and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose will be the special guest performer for Homecoming. Guests will be treated to an exclusive performance by Anika and hear from the co-founder of The Temptations Otis Williams and longtime manager Shelly Berger, who will share stories of The Temptations' thrilling rise to fame at Motown. Homecoming ticket holders receive premier front orchestra seating for the opening night performance of "Ain't Too Proud" along with some surprises throughout the evening. For more information or to make a pledge or contribution, contact Michael Chavez at donorevents@ctgla.org.

FreePlay - December 13, 14, and 15, 2022

Audience members 25 -years-old and under are invited to attend the preview performances of "Ain't Too Proud" for free. Center Theatre Group wants younger patrons to be part of the art, conversation, and change that starts on our stages, and to help us ensure the future of live theatre. To remove one of the biggest barriers that keeps young Angelenos from experiencing live theatre, Center Theatre Group offers free tickets to the first few performances of all productions at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre as well as select Ahmanson Theatre shows. To learn more, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/FreePlay

ACCESS Performance - 2:30 p.m., December 10, 2022

Center Theatre Group's ACCESS program is committed to accessibility for all audiences. CTG offers a number of services to accommodate persons requiring mobility, vision, and hearing access. One Saturday matinee for every mainstage Center Theatre Group production is designated as an ACCESS performance. These performances are designed for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and/or have low vision. ACCESS performances offer American Sign Language interpretation and Audio Description.

American Express Card Member Performance - 8 p.m., December 22, 2022

As American Express is the official card of Center Theatre Group, card members have access to exclusive offers including Card Member Performance opportunities. For "Ain't Too Proud," drink tickets will be given for the 8 p.m. performance on December 22. For more information about American Express offerings, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Amex.

Free Parking - December 24, 2022

As a gift to patrons on December 24, parking will be free at The Music Center for both performances of this musical.

About "Ain't Too Proud"

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, "Ain't Too Proud" is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Leading the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.' The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kyshawn Lane, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Amber Mariah Talley, Christian Thompson, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman.

Tickets for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" are currently on sale and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. See the smash-hit production where it all began.