Center For The Arts Hosts Live Virtual Irish Bluegrass Concert

Renowned for their unique blend of traditional Irish and authentic Americana genres as well as their beautiful harmonies, Irish quartet We Banjo 3 hosts a new virtual concert, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.

For We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland, all four We Banjo 3 band members will be together and performing live on stage for the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this very special March show-streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

Early bird tickets are $20 and feature exclusive bundles featuring limited-edition event merch items; ticket prices increase to $25 after 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, February 12. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for seven days post-event. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University. For more information about this concert event, please visit our website at arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about We Banjo 3 is available at webanjo3.com.

Debuting in the US in 2012, the Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying Signature Sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy. With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice.

We Banjo 3 released their 6th CD, Roots to Rise Live, in July of 2019 in conjunction of the band's summer and fall 2019 US tours. Recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI, the CD features a mix of original material, traditional compositions, select cover songs, and two previously unreleased tunes. The CD debuted at the beginning of August at #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart spending four weeks in the peak position. The band's 2018 studio recording, Haven, spent three weeks at #1 on that chart, marking the first time an Irish band held the #1 position on this chart. When Haven re-entered the chart at #5 in August 2019, joining Roots to Rise Live at the #1 position, We Banjo 3 made history again as the only Irish band to hold two top-5 chart positions simultaneously. Of Roots to Rise Live, Songlines Magazine reviewed "...this album by Celtgrass pioneers We Banjo 3 scorches its way through a rollercoaster set colliding their native Galway heritage with liberal helpings of blistering bluegrass and a telling nod to pop music."

We Banjo 3 is committed to giving back to the community and raising awareness around the issue of mental health is a cause that is dear to their hearts. Toward this effort, We Banjo 3 donate $2 for every t-shirt and CD sold on their US tours to organizations that work to provide mental health resources. In 2019, We Banjo 3 raised $7,500 for Mental Health America, the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the mental health of all Americans. For 2020, We Banjo 3 is pleased to partner with start-up not-for-profit Backline. Backline works to support the mental health of music industry professionals and their families by providing streamlined access to mental health and wellness services and educational resources specific to the work and lifestyle of the music industry community.