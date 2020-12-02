Center For The Arts Hosts Darlene Love Digital Holiday Performance

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love will usher in the Christmas season with a special digital concert performance on Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. PST. The concert, which was recorded at Sony Hall in New York City, will be streamed on December 5, and will be available for viewing until Christmas Day.

Tickets are $35. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University. More information about Darlene Love is available at darleneloveworld.com.

An iconic singer, Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her superb vocal talent and warm, gracious stage presence. Love's five-decade career spans some of the greatest signature moments in music, with the Los Angeles native nurturing her talent early as a member of the Blossoms, a local trio who began their career providing backup vocals for artists such as Sam Cooke and Bobbie Day. The Blossoms also were featured as part of the house band for the popular '60s music show Shindig, backing up many of the performers who appeared on the series. Love would go on to become one of the most sought-after singers in music history, recording with Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, Dionne Warwick, the Righteous Brothers, Tom Jones, and dozens of other vocal giants throughout her career. Her early work with pioneering producer Phil Spector on songs such as the trailblazing "He's a Rebel," "He's Sure the Boy I Love," and "Why Do Lovers Break Each Other's Hearts," would garner her legend status.

She is featured in the 2013 Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, chronicling the behind-the-scenes lives of background singers. Darlene's annual holiday performance of her classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on Late Night with David Letterman became a holiday viewing staple.

Love is also an accomplished star of both stage and screen having appeared in movies, TV, and on Broadway. She has starred in major motion pictures like the highly successful Lethal Weapon series, and Broadway hits like Hairspray and Grease. She even starred as herself in Leader of the Pack, credited as Broadway's first 'jukebox musical.'

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art. The Center for the Arts is offering digital resources to the community available at arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/digital-resources.htm.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You