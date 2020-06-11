Celebration Theatre Presents HOW'D WE GET HERE? By Dan Perry

Celebration Theatre announces its first-ever online theatre festival CELEBRATING PRIDE. The nation's oldest continuously-producing LGBTQ+ theatre will host a FULL SEVEN DAYS of online programming dedicated to remind the community to live out loud, to be proud of our past and to look forward to the future!

Celebration Theatre's new play reading series "Celebrating New Works" presents its Pride month offering of Dan Perry's new romantic comedy. "Celebrating New Works" is dedicated to giving voice to new and emerging works in the LGBTQ+ community.

Hooking up is easy; it's what comes after that's hard. How'd We Get Here? is a comedy that explores the challenges of finding love and building relationships in our quick-fix, insta-gratification, online world.

Featuring actors Loryan Jensen, McKerrin Kelly, Nathan Mohebbi, Andrew Perkins, Tyler Ronca, and Michael A. Shepperd. The reading is directed by Michael A. Shepperd.

Celebration Theatre invites everyone to check our website (www.celebrationtheatre.org) and to follow Celebration Theatre on social media (@celebrationthtr) for updates, announcements and to find links to all events.

